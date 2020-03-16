EXCLUSIVE! 'The stunts bring an adrenaline rush while performing them in the show' Banni aka Ulka Gupta on her startling stunts in Banni Chow Home Delivery, her bond with co-stars and more

The show is doing quite well for itself and it has managed to enthral the audience with just a couple of episodes. In an exclusive conversation with Ulka Gupta, we asked her about her action scenes, bond with co-stars and more. 

MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A-list production houses in the entertainment industry.

It has produced quite distinguished projects in the likes of Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Dil Se Dil Tak, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, and many more. And now it has brought Banni Chow Home Delivery starring Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta on Star Plus.

How excited are you when it comes to the stunts that you perform onscreen? 

It is very very exciting for me. I am a sucker for stunts and adventurous things, are very thrilling to me ever since my journey from Jhansi Ki Rani and until now. The harnesses, fights and all give an adrenaline rush to me. When the outcome comes nice, I am really glad and I am still finessing my skills when it comes to action. 

Your bond with Viraj onscreen has been quite interesting how is it offsets? 

Offset, we are like a bunny and a cat. We are really nice, he is such a lovely person and one of my closest on the sets. 

How has your bond with Fantooshi madam aka Parvati been? 

The first eyes I look is Parvati while anything someone says on the sets and we crack it up. We enjoy a lot doing our scenes together, although our characters are hostile the bond is great. 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Pravisht Mishra Ulka Gupta Priyank Tatariya Alpesh Dixit Shefali Singh Pashva Nanda Shashi Sumeet Banni Chow Home Delivery StarPlus TellyChakkar
