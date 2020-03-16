EXCLUSIVE! 'The time has come when society doesn't need these labels, all you need is a life partner' Leela aka Alpana Buch gets candid about her perspective on marriage, #MaAnKiShaadi and more

I feel, after a certain age, a companion who really cares for you, keen on spending time with you is more important than having a husband. These labels don't matter in the current scenario. The time has come when society doesn't need these labels, all you need is a life partner.
MUMBAI: #MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently. Fans are sending wishes and love while we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues.  

We got in touch with Leela aka Alpana Buch to know her views on the current track of the show, her perspective on the wedding and more, she had something really inspiring to share: 

What is Leela's take on #MaAnKiShaadi? 

As Leela, it is very easy to be what she is as she is representing the society and still the 70-80-year-old ladies who do have such a thought process where she doesn't want to really accept that Dadi ki Shaadi is possible. There are still people who have that perception that once the guy does it is still acceptable, but not the girl. 

What is your take on #MaAnKiShaadi as Alpana Buch? 

I feel there is nothing wrong with the concept; it is possible to marry after an age too. In my opinion, I would feel that the wedding could have been in a little more dignified manner rather than the grand and pompous way. Every age has its own charm. My personal opinion is also that I don't believe in a second marriage, rather having such a friend or companion in life. If this ever happens to anyone, having a companion is important but having that stamp of marriage is not important. 

This is a completely different perspective… 

Yes, why get bound by the same institution that hasn't been fruitful for you earlier. You have spent 26 years and got the taste of it, why would you want to go back to the same misery. I feel, after a certain age, a companion who really cares for you, keen on spending time with you is more important than having a husband. These labels don't matter in the current scenario. The time has come when society doesn't need these labels, all you need is a life partner. 

Has the definition of marriage as an institution changed? 

Yes, it has, having commitment after marriage isn't right, you could be committed to someone even if you aren't married to them. I am really glad to see the young couples have a trial and error method of living and then deciding on marriage. In our times, we had no other choice but really stay true to the commitment, I feel it is good to first stay with the person and then decide if you want to spend your life with them, it is not wrong! 

