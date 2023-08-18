Exclusive! “The track goes on with clarity and surety. There’s no confusion.”Actor Gireesh Sahdev aka Kailash from Katha Ankahee on what worked out for the show

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s popular show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a hindi adaptation of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan and the very beautiful Aditi Sharma. The show started on a great note and the upcoming episodes are sure to entertain its viewers. The story currently revolves around how Teji and Maya try to bring differences between Katha and Viaan.

Actor Gireesh Sahdev, known for his decades of work and great roles, plays the role of the Kailash Garewal in the show. Kailash is the father of Katha’s late husband, Aditya. The bond between Katha and Kailash started with bitterness but eventually turned out to be great.

Kailash’s performance in the show has been appreciated a lot by the viewers. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he talked about the importance of the current plot, his view on the ratings of the show and much more.

The show is known to break stereotypes. This time it has shown how Katha’s father-in-law, Kailash has accepted that Katha can marry another man who is not his son. How realistic do you think it is and the way it has been shown? What are your views on it?

As a human being, we are not ready to accept a lot of things but we keep evolving. There was a time when after the husband has died, the woman also has to burn herself. There was a time when you were only allowed to marry in your caste or family or religion. However, all of this changed with time. In the show, it has been shown in a very beautiful way where Kailash gets signs from nature, be it through Katha or be it through Aarav, to bring a change in himself and realise that this (Viaan) is like the son he has lost. So that’s just how it is even in real life where we all have certain dislike or hate towards someone but something happens and our emotions change, we start liking the person.

A lot of shows came with a promising unique concept. However, a lot of those went off-air pretty quickly. Katha Ankahee has been going really strong. What do you think worked out for this show?

The show was adapted, in the sense that it was customized according to the understanding of the audience that we are catering to. Emotions are universal, so of course it’ll connect but connecting according to the feelings, culture and the requirements of the audience, that is something which has been worked upon well by the creators. The track goes on with clarity and surety. There’s no confusion. I give the credit to the writers and the creators.

There is a difference in TV ratings and online ratings. Do you worry about the ratings at all?

I don’t get into all these matters. I am focused on how to give my best with the character that I’m playing. I don’t understand the ratings and all. When I’m playing the character of Kailash, I am focused on how I stay in the process of playing that character, not about the things that come after it. I have never been bothered by ratings. When talking about the ratings, online ratings are based on people of all ages as now everyone has a mobile phone. There are also people who like watching things on TV. So the bifurcation is good as it tells us about our viewers.

This was our conversation with Gireesh Sahdev aka Kailash. Tell us your opinion about the show, in the comment section below.

