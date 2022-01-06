EXCLUSIVE! 'The trio began with the similar interests between Yash, Mridul and I' Yogendra Vikram Singh gets candid about the viral trio of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

I had three rounds of trials for the perfect outfit, those were the days. There was a dream sequence when I come into the dining area to meet the family, that moment was extremely emotional for me. I remember my call time was 2 pm and we actually shot it at 2 am exactly after twelve hours, but I was really happy with its outcome.
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers, we got in touch with Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh to know about his reaction to the upcoming track and the viral trio and more. Check out what he had to reveal: 

Fans have gone extremely emotional about the current track what was your reaction? 

Honestly, If it is a part of the story, then I must be okay with it as I am a part of the show, fans are showering a lot of love and I was extremely overwhelmed emotionally looking at their reaction on the track. It is surely going to be exciting for everyone. 

We have seen your trio with Yash and Mridul, tell us something about it? 

This trio happened interestingly, we bonded well and I love 90's songs, Yash is a great singer so we started trying something new and fans now really love it. Mridul and Yash are really close to me now and now we keep making new content together to show the offscreen fun for all the fans. We often miss Pulkit when his shoot is not there with us. 

What was your fondest moment from Ghum? 

My fondest memory was my costume trials, I had three rounds of trials for the perfect outfit, those were the days. There was a dream sequence when I come into the dining area to meet the family, that moment was extremely emotional for me. I remember my call time was 2 pm and we actually shot it at 2 am exactly after twelve hours, but I was really happy with its outcome. 

Latest Video