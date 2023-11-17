Exclusive! The writing is getting better and the filming is done on a big scale: Digvijay Purohit on Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Digvijay indulged in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he shared details about the response Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is generating and the response the show is getting as the drama is at its peak!
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 11/17/2023 - 17:07
Digvijay

MUMBAI: Digvijay Purohit is one of the key cast members of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus. It is an unconventional show and the concept is interesting as well. It stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the leading roles as Kunal and Vandana.

We contacted Digvijay and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he shared details about the response Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is generating and the response the show is getting as the drama is at its peak!

Also Read: Exclusive! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Digvijay Purohit roped in for SonyLIV's Tanaav 2

Digvijay shared, “I think and know that the entire team is working very hard and doing their best. The twists and turns are intriguing. Moreover, the writing is getting better with every passing episode and the filming is done on a big scale. As of now we are supporting the lead cast but soon there will be an interesting turn of events which will contribute to the story development.”

He further added, “The drama has been interesting and there were things which happened suddenly which were planned and added to the script to spice up the drama. The tracks were well received by the audience as they were surprised as well as shocked. Vaibhav and his family have added more magic to the story. Vaibhav is unapologetic and that keeps the drama a notch higher. It is commendable how the makers are writing interesting tracks and keeping the audience hooked to the television screens.”

Also Read:Exclusive! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Digvijay Purohit to be seen in Amazon Prime's new film 'Masoom'

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium. 

Digvijay Purohit Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Mohit Malik Sayli Salunkhe TellyChakkar
