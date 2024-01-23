Exclusive! The X factor about my character is that it is a mix of expressions that range from comedy to emotional: Rinku Worah on shooting for Pashminna

MUMBAI : SAB TV has been home to some of the most popular comedy shows and sitcoms and has been churning out serious dramas as well. Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke is a new show that began just a few days back on Sony Sab and the show are doing well as the audiences are connected to the show.

The show is produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under the banner Alchemy Films Private Limited.

(Also Read: Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Planning and plotting! Avinash plan to kill Pashminna

Nishant Malkani and Isha Sharma play the leading roles in the show. TV's popular couple Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani will come together for a project after several years.

Rinku Worah plays a crucial role in the show and will be seen post the leap phase in a Punjabi set up. She will play Leenesh Mattoo’s mother in the show.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Rinku opened up on her experience shooting for the show.

She shared, “The shoot of the show has been fantastic and is well developed. This shooting was a bit different as we were in Kashmir and we shot on a houseboat. I bonded very well with Leenesh on the others. We play a part of the Punjabi family and my character is a bubbly and chirpy. I play a character which has a mix of expressions and emotions from comedy to emotional and I relate to it in real life as well as it is pretty realistic. I love the character.”

She further added, “I have made a comeback after a short sabbatical and since I enjoyed comedy, I really think that this is a good comeback. Moreover, I think the industry has become more professional in terms of the way of functioning.”

(Also Read: Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Plot! Raghav supports Pashminna in her plan

Well said Rinku!

