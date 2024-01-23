Exclusive! The X factor about my character is that it is a mix of expressions that range from comedy to emotional: Rinku Worah on shooting for Pashminna

Rinku Worah plays a crucial role in the show and will be seen post the leap phase in a Punjabi set up. She will play Leenesh Mattoo’s mother in the show.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 16:57
Rinku

MUMBAI : SAB TV has been home to some of the most popular comedy shows and sitcoms and has been churning out serious dramas as well. Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke is a new show that began just a few days back on Sony Sab and the show are doing well as the audiences are connected to the show.

The show is produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under the banner Alchemy Films Private Limited.

(Also Read: Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Planning and plotting! Avinash plan to kill Pashminna

Nishant Malkani and Isha Sharma play the leading roles in the show. TV's popular couple Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani will come together for a project after several years.

Rinku Worah plays a crucial role in the show and will be seen post the leap phase in a Punjabi set up. She will play Leenesh Mattoo’s mother in the show.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Rinku opened up on her experience shooting for the show.

She shared, “The shoot of the show has been fantastic and is well developed. This shooting was a bit different as we were in Kashmir and we shot on a houseboat. I bonded very well with Leenesh on the others. We play a part of the Punjabi family and my character is a bubbly and chirpy. I play a character which has a mix of expressions and emotions from comedy to emotional and I relate to it in real life as well as it is pretty realistic. I love the character.”

She further added, “I have made a comeback after a short sabbatical and since I enjoyed comedy, I really think that this is a good comeback. Moreover, I think the industry has become more professional in terms of the way of functioning.”

(Also Read: Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Plot! Raghav supports Pashminna in her plan

Well said Rinku!
 

Rinku Worah TellyChakkar pashmina sonysab Leenesh Mattoo
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 16:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Ankita
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande bags Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 6 before exiting the house?
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! This is how one of the contestants between Vicky, Ankita, Mannara, Munawar, Abhihsek and Arun would get eliminated just few days before the finale
Hiba Nawab
Amazing! Hiba Nawab thrilled to learn a new dance form for Star Plus’ Jhanak; says ‘amazing journey of growth and self discovery’
Preety Agarwal
RIP: Tina Datta mourns the loss of good friend and fashion designer Preety Agarwal
Shubhi Sharma
Exclusive: Transgender actress Shubhi Sharma roped in for Dangal TV’s Aaina
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Aww! Netizens are in love with the way Ishaan is already a LOYAL HUSBAND to Savi; rejoice as #IshVi get married in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin