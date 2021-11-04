EXCLUSIVE! 'There are a lot of memories from Childhood', ZMGA's Esha Kansara and CKMDK's Paridhi Sharma share their memories from Childhood for Diwali

MUMBAI: Diwali is almost here. The festival of lights is all about cleaning and decorating our house and having a good time with the family. Like us, even our favourite celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to have a good time on Diwali.

Check out what your favourite celebs from Star Parivaar have to share:

How do you plan to celebrate Diwali this year?

Esha: Luckily this time I have an off, I will be celebrating Diwali with my parents and my brother in Ahmedabad. I will miss my nephew this time as he is at his Nana's place, this has been the tradition every year. We have the puja at my father's store. Papa gives out bonuses to all his men and women working for him, with that we also get little piggy bank money as blessings.

Paridhi: For the first time I will be celebrating Diwali in Mumbai, it is going to be very special for me.

Any fond memory from your childhood about the festival?

Esha: Last year I had missed the tradition but this year I made sure that I get an off for Diwali to visit my parents. Every year, since we got Independent also make sure every Diwali we receive that money from Papa. Lots of family time is sure in for this Diwali.

Paridhi: My mom used to make soo many snacks in Diwali, there used to be 10-15 plates that my brother and I used to go around the building and share with our neighbours and the same used to come back. This had a special message that how we used to unite through food on the festivals and celebrate it like one big family. This has been my fondest childhood memory.

