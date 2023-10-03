Exclusive! “There are a lot of shades to her that I am portraying, and after a long time, I got such a ‘Dumdaar’ character,” says Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Mansi aka Ishita Ganguly

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the telly world. We got in touch with Manasi aka Ishita Ganguly and she candidly spoke about her journey on the show, bond with co-stars and more!

Also read: Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Nayantara aka Sargun Kaur Luthra talks about her bond with co-star Abrar Qazi, her willingness to do reality shows and more, check out

Ishita Ganguly is one of the most talented and versatile TV actresses and has an array of projects to her name. She has been part of shows like Peshwa Bajirao, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Shubh Shagun, Srimad Bhagwat Puran, Gud Se Meetha Ishq and now her current show- Yeh Hai Chahatein.

We got in touch with the actress and asked her about her experience working on the show, bond with Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra and more.

1. How is your experience working on the show?

It is really amazing. The show is really good and the character I am playing, Manasi, is fab! There are a lot of shades to her that I am portraying, and after a long time, I got such a ‘Dumdaar’ character. So yes, I am happy!

2. Your bond with Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi:

It’s amazing! They are really great. I didn’t feel like I’m joining somewhere in between and they both are very nice, humble, and we have a lot of fun together. They both are fab actors so whenever and it always feels good to work with good actors so yes, it’s good!

3. Why did you pick a negative character? Your preference, negative or positive character:

I don’t have a preference as such. The character Manasi has a lot of shades and it is a very unpredictable character where I get to play a lot of shades. So that’s why I chose this. When the makers told me about the character, all the shades to her, I got quite excited since then as I will get to do something different and I am someone who loves to portray different characters.

It is like a dream of any actor to get different characters for portrayal and not get typecasted. So yes, I do like to portray different roles.

Also read: Exclusive! “As an actor, I feel you have to be fit,” says Kushagre Dua aka Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Raghav as he talks about his habit as an actor, roles he prefers to portray and more

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar