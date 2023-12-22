Exclusive! There are a lot of veteran actors and it is a lovely environment to work in: Abhishek Sharma on shooting for Pandya Store

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Abhishek opened up on his association with the show, what he likes the most about his character and what he thinks can be added to enhance his role.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 17:12
Abhishek Sharma

MUMBAI : Star Plus show Pandya Store has been one of the most loved shows on the channel. While the original show featured members of the Pandya house living under one roof, the season 2 introduced the Makwana family.

Abhishek Sharma is an integral part of the show and plays the character of Chirag. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Abhishek opened up on his association with the show, what he likes the most about his character and what he thinks can be added to enhance his role. 

Abhishek said, "It is a fantastic environment and both the actors playing characters of the Makwana and the Pandya house have become good friends. There are a lot of veteran actors and it is a lovely environment to work. Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav are also very nice people. Both of them are doing a wonderful job. Priyanshi is like a child and we often spend time on the sets together while Rohit Chandel and I are like the boys of Pandya Store!”

Speaking about his character Abhishek elaborated, “The good part about Chirag is that he respects elders and the laws are different in the house but he makes sure everything is balanced. He supports his wife and makes sure that she is comfortable however, I wish that the character developed more bonding towards Dhawal and Lata." 

Talking about creative differences Abhishek averred, "I have freedom to play the character the way I want and shape it ofcourse in mutual consent with the creative team and they are very supportive and welcoming to ideas and suggestions so there are no creative differences as such."
 

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 17:12

