Exclusive! There are no creative differences as every actor’s inputs are considered as contribution: Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Sheetal Maulik

Sheetal Maulik plays a significant role in the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she spoke about her experience shooting for the show and details about her character that interest her.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 19:24
Sheetal Maulik

MUMBAI : Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show airs on Sony TV and features Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon in titular roles. The drama is at its peak and each episode brings a dramatic twist which makes the storyline all the more interesting.

Sheetal Maulik plays a significant role in the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she spoke about her experience shooting for the show and details about her character that interest her. 

Also Read: Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Woah! Kiki challenges Aaradhna to prove her guilty for Jay's death

She said, “I have had an amazing experience and the cast and crew has also been extremely cooperative. There is a lot of respect that I see we all have for each other. I really like my character because of her outspoken nature and boldness. Though she is a negative character, she is a strong headed woman. However, if there is something that I could add more to the role, I feel she could be a little compassionate.”

When questioned about the show being a success and attracting a lot of love from the audience, Sheetal expressed, “This is bound to happen when you have a good script, the actors are good and professional. When there is good team work, you are bound to taste success.”

Talking about creative differences, she elaborated, “Well, there are no creative differences as here every actor’s inputs are considered as contribution. The creative director also makes sure to explain everything well and in detail.”

Well said Sheetal! 

Also Read: Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Oh no! Kiki murders Jay while Reyansh and Aaradhna get married

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

Sony TV Sheetal Maulik TellyChakkar Shivangi Joshi Kushal Tandon
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 19:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Excitement! Rajkumar Hirani presents Vicky Kaushal in a surprising way, can we expect the same in Dunki
MUMBAI: Movie Dunki that has superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is the current headline and talk of the town,...
Wow! Randeep Hooda along with his newly-wedded wife Lin Laishram enter their reception ceremony, check out the glimpse inside
MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda is one of Bollywood's most popular actors. The handsome man has established himself as a...
Must Read! Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor did a better job when they were at this age” netizens troll Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor for The Archies sharing this viral video from the movie Aitraaz
MUMBAI : Movie The Archies is getting some mixed reactions from the fans and audience, the movie which has released on...
Exciting! Sharman Joshi opens up on Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots sequel co-starring with Aamir Khan and R Madhavan; Says 'We will make...'
MUMBAI : Everyone was impressed by the performances of Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan, and R Madhavan in Rajkumar Hirani's...
Spoiler Alert! Ruhi's Sneaky Plan Shakes Up Armaan and Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH)
MUMBAI: Hold on to your seats for the upcoming twists in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) on Star Plus! Armaan and...
Box Office Collection! Check out this list of 7 all-time blockbusters and their Hindi Net collection
MUMBAI : There has been a lot of content that’s been released for the audience lately. While there are projects being...
Recent Stories
Rajkumar Hirani
Excitement! Rajkumar Hirani presents Vicky Kaushal in a surprising way, can we expect the same in Dunki
Latest Video
Related Stories
SIDDARTH SHUKLA
Aww! These little munchkins did something special for late actor Siddarth Shukla a day before his birthday; check out the video
Abhishek Kumarr
Exclusive! I get many hate messages for my character and I feel motivated to perform better as a negative personality: Ishq Vishk Rebound actor Abhishek Kumarr on shooting for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MasterChef India
MasterChef India Season 8: Wow! Second runner up Dr. Rukhsaar Sayeed shares a heartfelt message reveals her dreams post the show says “ Will open my own restaurant in Kashmir by next year"
Tiger Shroff
Is Tiger Shroff Going To Grace The Stage Of Star Plus' Dance+ Pro With A Special Performance?
Kamya Punjabi
Revelation! There should be some strict rules set for contestants like Abhishek Kumar: Kamya Punjabi
Shilpa Shetty
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Nineties actress Shilpa Shetty to grace the show