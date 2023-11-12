Exclusive! There are no creative differences as every actor’s inputs are considered as contribution: Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Sheetal Maulik

MUMBAI : Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show airs on Sony TV and features Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon in titular roles. The drama is at its peak and each episode brings a dramatic twist which makes the storyline all the more interesting.

Sheetal Maulik plays a significant role in the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she spoke about her experience shooting for the show and details about her character that interest her.

Also Read: Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Woah! Kiki challenges Aaradhna to prove her guilty for Jay's death

She said, “I have had an amazing experience and the cast and crew has also been extremely cooperative. There is a lot of respect that I see we all have for each other. I really like my character because of her outspoken nature and boldness. Though she is a negative character, she is a strong headed woman. However, if there is something that I could add more to the role, I feel she could be a little compassionate.”

When questioned about the show being a success and attracting a lot of love from the audience, Sheetal expressed, “This is bound to happen when you have a good script, the actors are good and professional. When there is good team work, you are bound to taste success.”

Talking about creative differences, she elaborated, “Well, there are no creative differences as here every actor’s inputs are considered as contribution. The creative director also makes sure to explain everything well and in detail.”

Well said Sheetal!

Also Read: Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Oh no! Kiki murders Jay while Reyansh and Aaradhna get married

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.