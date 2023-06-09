Exclusive! “There have been months when I sat at home and there have been months and years when I've worked around the clock”, Romiit Raaj aka Bobby of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on TRP stress, being a part of ensemble casts and more

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead, and produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a story that revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worlds collide when they meet.

The show has a stellar ensemble cast and sees many great and popular actors play seamless roles that are pivotal throughout the story’s arc.

Actor Romiit Raaj is one such fabulous addition to the cast. Romiit is seen in the show playing the role of Bobby, a dear pal and brother to Mohit’s character.

We have seen some amazing shades of the actor cross-platform and winning the hearts of the fans with shows like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi...Let's Go, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and more.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about the new show, his journey, the character and more.

Talking about if he felt hesitation before joining the show and what he thought of the ensemble cast, he said, “Honestly, the feeling that if you ask me what's going on in my head, what's going on in my heart, the feeling is, you know, gratefulness. I am going on the set, grateful, thanking God in the morning, going in on the set and giving my best. Plus it's DKP family. It can't get better than this on television. So the feeling is gratefulness. No pressure at all. Believe me, the characters are so awesome, and so well written. So much research and thought has gone behind it. I'm handpicked by Rajan Sir. And so have the other actors as well. That's the reason why you feel that the cast is awesome right now”.

He further revealed that, “When you get all these tools as an actor, I have been in the business for the last 21 years. So I've done films, I've done web series and I've done Television as well. I have worked with most of the production houses. So you know, I want to work as an actor. I'm very, very hungry. There have been months when I sat at home and there have been months, years when I've worked around the clock. So as an actor, it's my karam bhoomi. As an actor, I am always waiting for an opportunity to perform in front of a camera to entertain the audience and give you that big platform. You know where you get the best of the line, you get the best of the costume, you get the best of music, you get the best broadcasting channel. It's like you are getting an opportunity to enjoy and perform. So you know, as an actor, I would say that when you get an opportunity to work with DKP, it's like a blessing and its heart is full of gratefulness. It's an opportunity to shine, you know.

Talking about the TRP charts and if that adds pressure he said, “And when it comes to TRP, it is something that is very subjective because obviously, there are a lot of shows. You know which are there on television doing very well. Things have changed in the last 18-20 years. There were no OTT platforms or multiplexes at that time. So people were more inclined to TV and they had fewer options to watch. Today, they have so much of content. People are watching on mobile phones. The episodes are up in the morning. So, its a different scenario now”.

