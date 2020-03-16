EXCLUSIVE! There is a lot of difference in the language and the tonality of my character as compared to my real life personality: Samridh Bawa

MUMBAI: Actors Monalisa and Jay Bhanushali will soon be seen in the anthology series titled "Dhappa". As the series explores the lives of five couples, the actors talk about their part in this 'modern take on love'.

Monalisa who is known for her performances in shows like "Bigg Boss 10" and "Nach Baliye", is quite elated about her first time Hindi web series. She is playing the role of a married woman, "Meera". Besides Monalisa and Jay Bhanushali, the show also stars Smriti Khanna, Dishank Arora, Sakshi Sharma and Varunn Jain.

The project will also feature Samridh Bawa in a significant role.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Samridh shared his experience shooting for the project.

He said, “The story is funfilled and my character is also very good. I play a boy who belongs to a small town from UP and is cheeky. When I heard the story and my character brief I instantly agreed for the role. So I am very happy and glad to be a part of the project. The X factor about the project is that the story is very crisp. “

Talking about the reel life characters and comparing them to their real life personality, Samridh shared, “Well Samridh and Jaggu are poles apart. There is a lot of difference in the language and the tonality of my character. Infact, there are also some take away things from my character.”

"Dhappa" is directed by Anil V Kumar and Saket Yadav. It will also feature actors like Sheela Sharma, Prithvi Sankhala, Shahab Khan, Rajesh Khera, Charu Mehra, Rudra Kaushik, Priya Pandey, Narendra Gupta, Neha Bamb and Nitin Vakharia in pivotal roles.

The show will start streaming from August on Hungama Play.