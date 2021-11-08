EXCLUSIVE! 'There is no substitute for being an ACTOR', Nivaan Sen OPENS UP on returning to daily soap with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from everyone's favourite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has made a mark in the viewer's heart with Sai and Virat's intriguing love story, a new character is all set to enter the show as Virat's best friend, Nivaan Sen will be playing the character. We rang the actor to know more about his character and his return to daily soap after almost five years. Check out what he had to reveal with his intriguing answers.

What can the viewers expect from your character in the show?

Well, I haven't been briefed completely about my character but I have been said that I am going to be Virat's best friend in the show. He is among the three buddies, my character will have a completely different profession to do. He is back for a reason, which will get unfolded in the show.

As this would mark your return to Daily Soap, what do you have to say about it?

After my last show, Pyaar Ka Dard, I got a film Saat Kadam that is currently running on EROS, two to three years went into the making and post-production of the film. I was waiting for the film to release and look out for more opportunities, I was giving look tests for different roles but then it's life, there was a phase where I was working hard on myself. I started my production house Urban Boards Films, we were making short films and documentaries that got recognized nationally and internationally. It wasn't that I was away from TV, just that things didn't work out earlier and now I am here to stay.



How necessary is it to have another Profession simultaneous with Acting?

There must be funding, money is way more important in all the fields, there is no guarantee of your career unless you don't have a strong backup. In our profession, there are people who have other businesses on the side with their acting career but there is no substitute for acting. Acting needs devotion and all the time. If you have simultaneous businesses running then one of the ships would sink for sure. So yes, financial security is necessary but there is no substitute to acting in the professional world.

Well, we are excited to meet Nivaan as Virat's best friend, and you?

