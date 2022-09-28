Exclusive! “There is not really a competition but there is a responsibility to the makers and the audience to do our best”, Udaariyaan Actor Hitesh Bharadwaj speaks about taking on the role of Ekam

MUMBAI: Bharadwaj first started his career as a News presenter in a local news channel, then went on to work as an RJ.

He started his acting career as Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year. In 2016, he gained fame for his role as Ravi, the main character, in the Hindi tv show Agar Tum Saath Ho.

Hitesh Bharadwaj's most notable performances had been as Sanjay Pathak in Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain and as one of the leads, Manav Sharma / Vikram Diwan, in the Colors TV series Choti Sarrdaarni opposite Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. He has played Akampreet Singh Randhawa in Colors TV's hit serial Udaariyaan since September 2022.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about the expectations from the show.

The show has created a niche for itself and people have really high expectations from the leap as well. Do you feel any kind of pressure because the three actors before your lot had achieved so much and they have become household names?

The artistic way cannot be achieved under pressure, if you want to make the world's most beautiful painting, it can not be made under pressure as well. Competition doesn't matter when you are an artist and as an artist if you want to have competitions, it should be to do your level best and to do the deliverables to the makers and the audience, which is the way I believe in. There is not really a competition but there is a responsibility to the makers and the audience to do our best. If this was a new show or a show with low TRP I would have world equally hard and put in my 100 percent like I am doing now.

When the promos came out, people were expecting a thrill. And especially when they found out that you would be playing the lead. What has the response been like for you?

Thankfully I was met with a very positive response, and there was no feeling about what am I doing and why am I doing this. I received a lot of positive messages and calls from people and even on social media, people recognized me from my previous work. They appreciated me for me and I have a lot of gratitude for the fact that people have this belief that no matter whatever I do, I would do it with passion and determination. So, I have not seen any kind of negativity and I am grateful.

You have played a lot of different characters, so what new can people expect from Ekam?

Whenever I take on a project, I always judge it on the basis of how much effort I can put into the character and if there are roles or characters that don't really have substance, I don’t do those characters. And I know especially in the scenario of television where things happen overnight and sometimes we get scenes one night ago, I feel like it was my belief in the makers and that they would do justice to the characters. And Ekam has so many layers and a very surprising element to him. I think it was the belief of the makers that I could pull off such a character. Ekam has a lot of surprises in store for sure.

