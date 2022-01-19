EXCLUSIVE! 'There is pressure, but I shall give my 100%' Rutuja Sawant on ENTERING Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni as Devika

MUMBAI: Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni has become a household name for everyone, one of the popular shows telecasted with an intriguing storyline and awe-striking love drama. The show has Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Mahir Pandhi in the lead.

Seher is taking the legacy ahead with Rajveer. Their sizzling chemistry often leaves fans in awe and are absolutely adored for their on-screen as well as off-screen bond.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's Rutuja Sawant has entered the show as Devika, we got in touch with the gorgeous much to know more about it, check out what she had to share:

Is there any kind of pressure on entering Choti Sarrdaarni as Devika?

Yes, there is pressure as there were two girls who had been finalised and had started shooting as well. So yes, there is the performance pressure I don't want to get replaced too. Now that the channel has chosen me so I am sure there must be a reason behind it. All I want to do is focus on my performance, give my 100% to it and let the viewers decide.

Tell us something about Devika?

Devika belongs to the Royal Family, she is paired opposite Param. She participates in the Swayamwar that is organised for Param and Karan and right now she is trying all possible things to woo Param and prove herself better than the other girls that have come for the Swayamwar. She is all set to bring a lot of drama to the show.

What would you want your fans to watch out for in the show?

Watch out for Devika, she is all set to bring a lot of twists and turns with the whole new journey, the love story has soo many interesting twists so yes watch out for the new track with Devika in the show.

