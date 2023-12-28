Exclusive! There is scope in playing negative characters but playing a positive role is a challenge because they are bound to not be evil: Paras Madaan on shooting for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora in the leading roles of Savi and Ishaan respectively.

Paras Madaan plays the role of Sam in the show. Sam was earlier seen as a conman who tries to get married to Durga and thugs her. Savi exposed him and he was later jailed. He promised to make a comeback and destroy Savi’s life. He mentioned that Ishaan will be responsible for all of what happens to Savi.

Paras is now returning to the show. In an exclusive conversation, Paras mentioned his experience associating with the show as it rules the BARC charts. He said that he is grateful to be a part of a show which is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Films.

Shedding light on the track coming forth in bits and pieces, Paras elaborated, “All the characters have to be seen on TV everyday. We have to show each and every plot and the Indian audience needs masala. For me, I might want to be seen every day but for the audience each and every character has to come to light.”

Talking about his character, Paras said that there is scope in negative characters but playing a positive role is a challenge because they are bound by being in good books only and cannot be evil.

When asked about his bond with Shakti, Bhavika and his co-actor Nandini Tiwari who stars opposite Paras averred, “Shakti and Bhavika are sweethearts and they gelled very well. Infact, I bonded so well with Nandini that though I met her on the first time on the sets, it was like I know her from ages.”

Well said Paras!