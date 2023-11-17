Exclusive! “ There is a scope for them, there is a very strong regional audience who turns to TV for the content”, Toral Rasputra opens up about her new show Doree, shows with causes making a comeback, and more!

Toral Rasputra is a popular name in the world of Television and has proved her mettle in acting with shows like Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Balika Vadhu 2, Dharam Yodha Garud, and more.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 11/17/2023 - 07:00
Toral

MUMBAI: Colors channel has been churning out successful and hit shows for the entertainment of audiences for a very long time. Dori starring Amar Upadhyay, Sudha Chandran, and Toral Rasputra is a story about fighting small ideologies and bringing attention to female foeticide. The show is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinari Mehta.

Toral Rasputra is a popular name in the world of Television and has proved her mettle in acting with shows like Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Balika Vadhu 2, Dharam Yodha Garud, and more.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Amar Upadhayay talks about his new show Dori, the thought behind it, and more, says “It’s a very challenging subject, and Colors is place that experiments with these kind of subjects, be it Balika Vadhu, or Molkki”!

She is now seen in a different avatar in the Colors show Doree.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to talk about her new show, reuniting with former co-stars, and more. 

What was your thought when the story came to you? What was the first thinking and what was the reason behind taking it up? Because you know people can be hesitant to do stories like these. 

I have always been a part of such content. I feel like I and working with colors is, you know, coming back home. So in my earlier shows also you know played under such concepts and very sensitive topics. It's challenging for an actor, and the role has to be substantial. So, for me, Mansi is very complex, it is a very interesting character, So, I fell in love with the character once I  was told about Mansi, so that was one of the major reasons for me to say yes.  

The star cast of the show seems very impactful, what was the experience of working with them and reuniting with some actors with whom you have worked before?  

You know, it is a treat to work with such actors because they are senior to me and I am glad, and Amar sir and I obviously worked together earlier and mostly so we know each other and it is always a treat. And they are such professional people because generally TV, you know, people take it very lightly. But here what I am seeing is that everybody is just so into the characters and in the scene and at the same time, you know as an actor, as a co-actor, you get to learn a lot from these senior actors, even for that matter. Mehul Buch sir, who I am working with for the first time, but I have seen his work before, but it is such a treat to be around an artist who makes you want to work hard.  

Do you feel like the era of shows focused on societal messages is coming back? 

Yes, I do, because you see, audiences craving something of substance on TV as well, which is why shows like this and these stories are, you know, so prominent and are making a comeback. These stories are making a comeback, because there is a scope for them, there is a very strong regional audience who turns to TV for the content and not just entertainment, but some knowledge as well, and if we can do that with the help of these show, spread a message that is so vital, because not everybody is watching OTT you know, so we should have a balance of new stories and I am glad that we can tell stories like these on TV, so it’s always good to be a part of shows like this.  

Toral stars as Mansi in the COLORS show Doree also starring Amar Upadhyay and Sudha Chandran.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exciting updates from the world of entertainment! 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Toral Rasputra reveals she is excited and nervous at the same time for her upcoming show Dori, shares interesting details about it

 

Dori Amar Upadhyay Ashwani Rathore Anuradha Sharma Jay Mehta Sudha Chandran JiJi Maa Toral Rasputra Mehul Buch Anurag Sharma and Mehul Kajaria TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 11/17/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “ There is a scope for them, there is a very strong regional audience who turns to TV for the content”, Toral Rasputra opens up about her new show Doree, shows with causes making a comeback, and more!
MUMBAI: Colors channel has been churning out successful and hit shows for the entertainment of audiences for a very...
Exclusive! Shivam Khajuria aka Rohit of Yeh Rishta Kye Kehlata Hai opens up about joining the show, working with an ensemble cast, saying “If it has to be a good project then it has to be with people of different abilities, it’s like a biryani, you just w
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a top-tier show, and the plot is getting juicier by the day. They've thrown in...
Pathetic! After Rashmika Mandanna, a deepfake video of Kajol goes viral on social media
MUMBAI: After Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif, a fake video of Bollywood actress Kajol has been doing rounds on...
What! Are the box office numbers of Tiger 3 true? Gaiety Galaxy owner Manoj Desai reveals
MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is the talk of the town. The film has been doing great and is...
Must read! Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari decide not to go public about their relationship yet, sources reveal
MUMBAI: A recent video that seemingly features Ibrahim Ali Khan hugging rumoured girlfriend, actor Palak Tiwari, has...
Exclusive! Channa Mereya actress Sanjana Solanki roped in for Star Plus' Imlie
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the world of television. Imlie is one of the top...
Recent Stories
Pathetic
Pathetic! After Rashmika Mandanna, a deepfake video of Kajol goes viral on social media
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shivam
Exclusive! Shivam Khajuria aka Rohit of Yeh Rishta Kye Kehlata Hai opens up about joining the show, working with an ensemble cast, saying “If it has to be a good project then it has to be with people of different abilities, it’s like a biryani, you just w
Sanjana
Exclusive! Channa Mereya actress Sanjana Solanki roped in for Star Plus' Imlie
Anjali
Anjali Arora unable to attend good friend Ali Merchants wedding as she is down with fever due to Delhi pollution
MC Stan
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 16 MC Stan to grace the upcoming episode of the “Weekend Ka Vaar”
Hustle
Exclusive! “Even though I was on the show for truly little time, the love that people have shown me is incredible “Badal from Hustle 03 Represent, talks about his elimination, people’s love, and what’s next for him!
Mamta
Exclusive! “I was disappointed because there were a lot of scopes”, Mamta Rana aka Divya of Dalchini opens up on her role in the show, Junooniyat going off the air, and more!