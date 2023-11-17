Exclusive! “ There is a scope for them, there is a very strong regional audience who turns to TV for the content”, Toral Rasputra opens up about her new show Doree, shows with causes making a comeback, and more!

MUMBAI: Colors channel has been churning out successful and hit shows for the entertainment of audiences for a very long time. Dori starring Amar Upadhyay, Sudha Chandran, and Toral Rasputra is a story about fighting small ideologies and bringing attention to female foeticide. The show is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinari Mehta.

Toral Rasputra is a popular name in the world of Television and has proved her mettle in acting with shows like Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Balika Vadhu 2, Dharam Yodha Garud, and more.

She is now seen in a different avatar in the Colors show Doree.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to talk about her new show, reuniting with former co-stars, and more.

What was your thought when the story came to you? What was the first thinking and what was the reason behind taking it up? Because you know people can be hesitant to do stories like these.

I have always been a part of such content. I feel like I and working with colors is, you know, coming back home. So in my earlier shows also you know played under such concepts and very sensitive topics. It's challenging for an actor, and the role has to be substantial. So, for me, Mansi is very complex, it is a very interesting character, So, I fell in love with the character once I was told about Mansi, so that was one of the major reasons for me to say yes.

The star cast of the show seems very impactful, what was the experience of working with them and reuniting with some actors with whom you have worked before?

You know, it is a treat to work with such actors because they are senior to me and I am glad, and Amar sir and I obviously worked together earlier and mostly so we know each other and it is always a treat. And they are such professional people because generally TV, you know, people take it very lightly. But here what I am seeing is that everybody is just so into the characters and in the scene and at the same time, you know as an actor, as a co-actor, you get to learn a lot from these senior actors, even for that matter. Mehul Buch sir, who I am working with for the first time, but I have seen his work before, but it is such a treat to be around an artist who makes you want to work hard.

Do you feel like the era of shows focused on societal messages is coming back?

Yes, I do, because you see, audiences craving something of substance on TV as well, which is why shows like this and these stories are, you know, so prominent and are making a comeback. These stories are making a comeback, because there is a scope for them, there is a very strong regional audience who turns to TV for the content and not just entertainment, but some knowledge as well, and if we can do that with the help of these show, spread a message that is so vital, because not everybody is watching OTT you know, so we should have a balance of new stories and I am glad that we can tell stories like these on TV, so it’s always good to be a part of shows like this.

