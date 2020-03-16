EXCLUSIVE! 'There was no reason to disagree for such an exciting role' Ankita Bahuguna opens up on ENTERING Pandya Store, her character and more

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.



As we had an exclusive conversation with Ankita Bahuguna about her character, expectations and more. Check out what she had to reveal:

What made you agree for the show?

There was nothing to say no, it was a win win situation for me. As I had auditioned long back for Pandya Store earlier. Adding, I did work for Balika Vadhu 2 with them. So when they asked me to come for this role, I had to say yes.

How exciting and challenging is it for you with the character?

It is indeed exciting as well as challenging as I will have a kid with me. She is a little selfish and wants to do everything for her kid. I don't know yet how will I portray the motherhood instincts for the baby. This will surely unveil a new side of me.

Krish and your pairing would be breaking stereotypes, what is your take on this?

We should always believe on second chances, when you are not happy in a relationship, you must go ahead and let other people come in your life. You can find love anywhere, she will find love with Krish.

What do you want your fans to look out for?

I am excited to play this character as it is quite different, there are changes in my looks and she will have a modern look. It will get interesting how the story unfolds.

Currently, Dhara finds an injured lady with an infant on her way back from the temple, she helped her be admitted to the hospital and brings the infant with her to Pandya Niwas. The family is worried about Dhara's over-attachment with the kid, however, the family agrees to take care of the child. A big blow to the family happens when Shweta runs away from the hospital leaving the kid behind and Gautam - Dhara comes back with a kid in the Pandya family. Seeing Raavi earning good money, Rishita decides to start her own online cosmetic business.

