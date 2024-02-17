EXCLUSIVE! There was a phase where I thought I cannot play Deva anymore as the character was taking over me and I faced anxiety issues: Ansh Bagri

MUMBAI: Baghin is a series based on the battle between MAN vs BEAST. It is said that the heroine will be possessed by the spirit of a Baghin (a tigress)! In this supernatural vendetta story, the hunter will become hunted as the protagonist, a Baghin commences on a journey of revenge on the people who were responsible for her killing.

Ansh Bagri plays the titular role on the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he opened up on his experience shooting for the show, his view on the show and the depth of his character.

Ash shared, “I was the first one to be locked and I agreed to be a part of this project because if the concept which is very distinguished. My character has many dimensions and I had a lot of variations to play out. Usually, we do not get such opportunities on television. My character us very cinematic and larger than life.”

Ansh further added, “There was time to work on this character as well. Unlike films, once actors are locked the shoot starts in a span of 10-15 days but I got good time and I got an opportunity to prove myself as an actor. This character has a lot of depth.”

Talking about how he prepared for the character, Ansh averred, “I never realized that I went into the world of Deva. Usually we play a character and move on but this character was painful because I felt the strained relationships Deva had with his family. Infact, somewhere I even felt that I cannot play Deva anymore as the character was taking over me and I face anxiety issues.

Even today when I see something on Baghin, I feel that pain. I am still trying to come out of the character. Actors usually see their own work but I don’t watch my own show as I get anxious. I think this is because of the schooling I have done around films. I trained with Rajkumar Santoshi. In films you shoot for 40-45 days and wrap up but I have been living this character for nine months so when it took over me I could not understand. But it’s a good learning experience as I am learning how to disconnect with the characters I play.”

