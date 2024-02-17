EXCLUSIVE! There was a phase where I thought I cannot play Deva anymore as the character was taking over me and I faced anxiety issues: Ansh Bagri

Ansh Bagri plays the titular role on the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he opened up on his experience shooting for the show, his view on the show and the depth of his character.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 13:58
Ansh Bagri

MUMBAI: Baghin is a series based on the battle between MAN vs BEAST.  It is said that the heroine will be possessed by the spirit of a Baghin (a tigress)! In this supernatural vendetta story, the hunter will become hunted as the protagonist, a Baghin commences on a journey of revenge on the people who were responsible for her killing.

Ansh Bagri plays the titular role on the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he opened up on his experience shooting for the show, his view on the show and the depth of his character. 

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Ansh Bagri roped in for Atrangii TV’s upcoming show “Baghin”

Ash shared, “I was the first one to be locked and I agreed to be a part of this project because if the concept which is very distinguished. My character has many dimensions and I had a lot of variations to play out. Usually, we do not get such opportunities on television. My character us very cinematic and larger than life.”

Ansh further added, “There was time to work on this character as well. Unlike films, once actors are locked the shoot starts in a span of 10-15 days but I got good time and I got an opportunity to prove myself as an actor. This character has a lot of depth.”

Talking about how he prepared for the character, Ansh averred, “I never realized that I went into the world of Deva. Usually we play a character and move on but this character was painful because I felt the strained relationships Deva had with his family. Infact, somewhere I even felt that I cannot play Deva anymore as the character was taking over me and I face anxiety issues.  

Even today when I see something on Baghin, I feel that pain. I am still trying to come out of the character. Actors usually see their own work but I don’t watch my own show as I get anxious. I think this is because of the schooling I have done around films. I trained with Rajkumar Santoshi. In films you shoot for 40-45 days and wrap up but I have been living this character for nine months so when it took over me I could not understand. But it’s a good learning experience as I am learning how to disconnect with the characters I play.” 

(Also Read:Exclusive! Romanch Mehta roped in for Atrangii TV’s Baghin

Well said Ansh!

 

Baghin Star Bharat TellyChakkar TV news Aneri Vajani MAN vs BEAST Ansh Bagri Rajkumar Santoshi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 13:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhanak: Oh No! Bipasha praises Arshi, Jhanak overhears their conversation
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Must Read! Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet visit Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings be for the big day
MUMBAI: Indeed the couple that is the talk of the town is Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet, they have been grabbing the...
EXCLUSIVE! There was a phase where I thought I cannot play Deva anymore as the character was taking over me and I faced anxiety issues: Ansh Bagri
MUMBAI: Baghin is a series based on the battle between MAN vs BEAST.  It is said that the heroine will be possessed by...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Surprising! Angad SHOCKED to see Sahiba in such a condition, Seerat happy about her plan getting successful
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commenced with high...
Nostalgic! Shobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor share some interesting behind-the-scenes images from the sets of The Night Manager as it crosses its 1 year mark
MUMBAI: It’s all thanks to the OTT platforms that now the audience are starting to get a smooth and good quality flow...
Imlie : Shocking! Surya suspects Imlie has some hand in his relative gone missing vouches to take revenge
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a while...
Recent Stories
Jackky Bhagnani
Must Read! Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet visit Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings be for the big day
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shark Tank India
Stunning! Shark Tank India 3: Pitchers negotiate four Sharks deal; Aman Gupta optimistic about investment returns
Surbhi Chandna
Wow! Surbhi Chandna anticipates a BACHELORETTE bash with excitement, Ready to make memorable moments with BFF
Aman Gupta
Oh No! Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta SURPRISED as entrepreneurs disclose zero bank balances during pitches; Says ‘Business kaha hai? Maal bhi bikk nahi raha’
Rupali Ganguly
Wow! Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly finds a 'Padosi' in Kavya’s Sumbul Touqeer, check it out
Kajol Rathod
Exclusive! Kajal Rathore locked in for Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha’s starrer show as Ratna
Surbhi
Wow! From Surbhi Chandna-Karan R Sharma to Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar, check out the Tv celebs who will tie the knot soon