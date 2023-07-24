Exclusive! “There wasn't any hesitation, but I was very I was like, excited for it because it's such a huge show”, Mrinal Navell aka Kavya Luthra opens up about joining Kundali Bhagya, her character and more!

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya, and Shakti Anand play the lead in the show.

Mrinal Navell, plays the role of Kavya Luthra, in the show and is being loved and appreciated by the fans for it. She was seen in the show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, playing the role of Palki in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress, to talk about the show, her character and more.

When asked about her acting process and how she preps for it, she said, “So yeah, preparing for my role. I got to know that I will be playing the daughter of the two main leads of the serial Preetha and Karan. So I had to be someone who has the characteristics of both these people. So I did a little bit of research. Those characters and how the storyline has been running up of this serial. So I saw a few episodes to get a little bit of idea about the characters and the family and the background they're coming from so that I can fit into their family. Specifically, I need to play as someone who has a rich family and parents have been in love, but they have been separated by fate, so I had to keep this undertone of sadness in me all the time because my mother is missing from the house and then, and I'm a daughter, which everybody's proud of and everybody loves me. So that kind of a character had to be created.”

She further added, “So I did a little, bit of dig up, About the serial about episodes, their characters, and how the storyline has went because I wanted to know what kind of experiences these people have had. So yeah, I did a little bit of research on the characters and the storyline and of course. About my character also like how it should be there. So yeah, that is what that is, how I prepare for any role I take up for the character. I take up the people who are going to surround the character and what other people have been experiencing, whether it's a TV show or a series or anything, this is all prepared and I try to get familiar with the background. And the story where I'm going to step into”.

When asked if she felt any hesitation over saying yes, she said, “I'm a very confident person in that sense because I know if I get a I get some project. If I get some rest, every project, every character is a responsibility and if I get this responsibility, I just give my best. And I carry this confidence within me that I'll give my best to whatever work I do. So there wasn't any hesitation, but I was very I was like, excited for it because it's such a huge show and it's such a huge fan following it has. So yeah, I was very excited. No, no, not really. Any hesitation”.

Mrinal joined the show post the leap and has been such a great addition to the amazing cast and crew of the show.

