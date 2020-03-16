EXCLUSIVE! 'There wasn't a reason to deny to the show' Jannat Zubair on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, her fears and more

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted stunts. The makers are coming up with the new season and the pre-production of the show has begun and many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show.

Tellychakkar interviewed the gorgeous Jannat Zubair as she is all set to do some stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, check out what the actress had to reveal:

What was your reason to agree for the show?

Well, there isn't any reason to deny. The show is extremely exciting, adventurous and we are doing stunts that are exclusively done on the show, you wouldn't life off the edge in your day to day life. So yes, I had to agree for all the thrill.

What would be that one fear that you shall overcome here?

I feel we are going to Khatron for that reason that we shall overcome all our fears and open up to the fearless side of ourselves. The show is all about overcoming the fears and doing those stunts.

What would be that one stunt that you would like to give Rohit Shetty?

I don't think I am in a place to give him a task, he is the task maker we often see him doing stunts so it's for sure that he isn't going to fear away from any of those stunts.

