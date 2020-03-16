EXCLUSIVE! 'There were scenes where I used to just stand for 18 pages - 20 pages without any dialogues', says Paras Kalnawat on termination from Anupamaa, new journey with Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and more

MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

We recently revealed that Paras Kalnawat got terminated from Anupamaa after the breach of contract. He will be joining Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as a contestant after the show. In an exclusive conversation with Paras, he candidly revealed his side of the truth behind the termination. You wouldn't want to miss out on what he had to say:

What is your side of the truth over the termination from Anupamaa?

Honestly, whatever decision the makers have taken for the show doesn't reveal the whole truth. I wasn't informed or spoken to me once, before taking such a decision. I definitely spoke to Rajan sir a week back and I informed him that I was keen on going ahead with Jhalak, they informed me that if I take up Colors, then I will have to leave Anupamaa, but Rajan sir told me that he will let me know after speaking to the channel. Since then, he didn't speak to me even once. But last night, I recieved the termination letter in my mail stating that this is something that I have gone against the contract. Honestly, I have huge respect towards Rajan Sir and the entire team.

When you are new to the Industry, when you don't have lawyers and managers, you exactly don't know what are the clauses of the contract. With all the excitement, you sign anything and everything, I didn't even know how long was the tenure of my contract. It was just last year when I completed a year with the show, I came to know that the contract is for three years long. We weren't even verbally told about it. I reckon while signing it we weren't informed about the tenure. Usually, when you sign for a show, it is for a year and then renewed annually. This was very new for me and I don't know whether it was completely going against the contract as I had already informed the team that I wanted to something where I see my growth like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

Everyone can think for themselves I believe, the makers think for themselves, if they see the TRP is coming through an actor, they reduce the role completely. People were loving my character, they were crazy about Samar and Anupamaa. All of a sudden, they introduced new characters to the show and my screen space went down to a minute or two, just to show that I was still a part of the show. There were scenes where I used to just stand for 18 pages-20 pages without any dialogues. I did speak to the makers about it but I didn't see any change happening for it in my favour. I respect Rajan sir's decision, honestly, I was told that I can't be doing both the shows so I had to choose one and I chose Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

What is your take on the partial screen space as it has been predominantly there in the industry?

This is something, which is a part of the Television. When you do the movie or web series, you know about the character and how the story shall get unfolded, but with Television, what exactly we have been told in the beginning doesn't always be the same while you start performing in the show. For example, what I was told about the story in the beginning, it's 10% also hasn't been achieved yet. Which ever track that works in favour for the show, that would continue and the actual essence is left behind. I would still say, Television is a beautiful Industry, there are many makers, big producers and one of them is Rajan Shahi, they know what works for them and how to bring a show as they have been working in the Industry since years. I have just started in my career, it has barely been 5 years or less for me, I am still learning the workings of the Industry.

When I decided that I have to do this show, I wasn't even aware that I would have to leave Anupamaa for it as I had 26 days in hand and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa only wanted 4 days a month. I was all prepped that I would do both shows simultaneously, as Anupamaa was giving me only 15 days a month since last 7-8 months. Though I have been promised 28 days, I was shooting for 15 days. As we know, everything goes in the Producers favour, even I am going in the Producers favour because even if Rajan Sir would have done anything worse than this, I would have still supported him as he has been there for me and I respect him and the opportunity he has given me.

Who would you miss the most from the team Anupamaa?

From Anupamaa, definitely I would miss Sudhanshu Sir, Madalsa, Nidhi and Muskan. These four are really close to me. Though on-screen my character dislikes Vanraj aka Sudhanshu sir but off-screen, I adore him a lot. He is completely contradictory from what he is playing on-screen. He is kind hearted, very spiritual, and full of positivity. I would miss these four from the show.

