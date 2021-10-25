Exclusive: THESE contestants get NOMINATED in Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: Colors’ controversial reality show Bigg Boss returned with season fifteenth sometime ago. The show is continued to be hosted by Salman Khan. This season as well is creating waves in the industry.

Celebrity contestants who are been locked this season are Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Akasa Singh, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Afsana Khan and Jay Bhanushali while Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya are two of the participants to get evicted to from the show by now.

The game is getting interesting, as every week, the dynamics are changing in the house, and there are a lot of twists and turns in the show.

In today’s episode, nominations would take place and in this season, for the first time, they will happen the normal way, where the contestants would be sent into the confession room and name their nominations for this week.

During the weekend ka vaar episode, the housemates targeted Vishal and exposed his game in front of everyone. Karan and Jay learned what Vishal thinks about them and how he manipulates them.

When the nomination begins, Vishal is on the radar, and the maximum contestants take his name and nominate him by saying that he is not trustworthy and that he is very manipulative.

Shamita breaks down and tells Bigg Boss that it was her mistake that she trusted him so quickly and made him her brother. In reality, he was backstabbing her. Karan says that he has made a big mistake by trusting Vishal. Rajiv nominates Vishal by saying that he is very manipulative.

According to our sources, we hear that contestants Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh are the three participants to get nominated this week.

Who do you think will get evicted from the show?