EXCLUSIVE! These Super Gurus from Super Dancer and India's Best Dancer to be the SKIPPERS in DID L'il Masters Season 5?

MUMBAI:

Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters - Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Little Masters a dance reality show that was based on little kids. Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh.

Now the show is all set to return back in 2022 and the preliminary work on the show has already begun, they are yet to plan the audition dates once the judges' panel is finalized.

We had exclusively updated Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy approached for the show as Judges alongside Remo D'souza. Now the exclusive news is that the Super Dancer's super gurus Vaibhav Ghuge, Aishwarya Radhakrishnan, Vartika Jha, Amardeep Singh Natt and Sushant Khatri have been approached to be the skippers of the fifth season.

The show will be launching this year and soon the audition process will start.

Well, it's good to see Dance India Dance coming back on television after a huge gap.

