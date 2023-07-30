Exclusive! “They all kind of embraced me immediately the moment I went there ”, Mrinal Navell aka Kavya Luthra opens up on the cast reaction, Kundali Bhagya, her character, and more!

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya, and Shakti Anand play the lead in the show.

Mrinal Navell, plays the role of Kavya Luthra, in the show and is being loved and appreciated by the fans for it. She was seen in the show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, playing the role of Palki in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress, to talk about the show, her character, and more.

Where do you see the future of these relationships taking place between Rajesh or your bulk and even free? Then what would be your role in it?

So yeah, there are really so many entangled situations in it. There are a lot of suspicions that are going to come out later. So I think because Preeta is missing from the Luthra. How's everybody going to look for her? Even Kavya, she's looking for Preeta as well. Slowly and gradually how Preeta regains her memory and comes to the Luthra house is also something we will see. Maybe that’s where more things are going to take place like that, and with Rajveer and Palki, and now Shaurya there is a bit of a love triangle, that is something the show is going to explore I think. Kavya is going to be supportive towards the Luthra family for sure.

What has the experience of working with Paras, Sana, Shraddha, and Baseer been like?

It has been amazing, they are such lovely people all of them, they're amazing actors and they kind of shoulder this responsibility of carrying the whole show. So it's great to work under this responsibility and then bring out such beautiful episodes. It's really amazing and I love their work. It's there's a great bonding. I felt kind of welcomed when I went to the sets on the first day, everybody kind of welcomed me and everybody was so excited and happy to see the new character because they have seen the little kavya. So I was the grown-up Kavya, so it was really very exciting for every. And everybody, every single cast and crew member is so great and kind.

How easy or difficult was it to settle into the show? And with your fellow artists, some of whom have been a part of show since the day one, what was the experience like?

It was very easy because I just told you that they all kind of embraced me immediately the moment I went there and everybody is like a senior to me. There is each and every person, on that because I'm a newcomer in this industry. So so I take everybody to be my senior. So I just keep learning and observing people so that I can also, you know, evolve as an actor and as a person also. So it's been very not, it's not been difficult. Nobody actually gave me any hard time. Everybody was very sweet and they're all very sweet so.

Mrinal joined the show post the leap and has been such a great addition to the amazing cast and crew of the show.

