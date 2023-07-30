Exclusive! “They all kind of embraced me immediately the moment I went there ”, Mrinal Navell aka Kavya Luthra opens up on the cast reaction, Kundali Bhagya, her character, and more!

Mrinal Navell, plays the role of Kavya Luthra, in the show and is being loved and appreciated by the fans for it. She was seen in the show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, playing the role of Palki in the show.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sun, 07/30/2023 - 07:00
Mrinal Navell

MUMBAI:  Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya, and Shakti Anand play the lead in the show.

Mrinal Navell, plays the role of Kavya Luthra, in the show and is being loved and appreciated by the fans for it. She was seen in the show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, playing the role of Palki in the show.

ALSO READ: Shocking! Crack in the friendship between Anjum Faikh and Ruhi Chaturvedi as the latter unfollows Anjum on social media?

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress, to talk about the show, her character, and more.

Where do you see the future of these relationships taking place between Rajesh or your bulk and even free? Then what would be your role in it? 

So yeah, there are really so many entangled situations in it. There are a lot of suspicions that are going to come out later. So I think because Preeta is missing from the Luthra. How's everybody going to look for her? Even Kavya, she's looking for Preeta as well. Slowly and gradually how Preeta regains her memory and comes to the Luthra house is also something we will see.  Maybe that’s where more things are going to take place like that, and with Rajveer and Palki, and now Shaurya there is a bit of a love triangle, that is something the show is going to explore I think. Kavya is going to be supportive towards the Luthra family for sure. 

What has the experience of working with Paras, Sana, Shraddha, and Baseer been like?

It has been amazing, they are such lovely people all of them, they're amazing actors and they kind of shoulder this responsibility of carrying the whole show. So it's great to work under this responsibility and then bring out such beautiful episodes. It's really amazing and I love their work. It's there's a great bonding. I felt kind of welcomed when I went to the sets on the first day, everybody kind of welcomed me and everybody was so excited and happy to see the new character because they have seen the little kavya. So I was the grown-up Kavya, so it was really very exciting for every. And everybody, every single cast and crew member is so great and kind.

How easy or difficult was it to settle into the show? And with your fellow artists, some of whom have been a part of show since the day one, what was the experience like?

It was very easy because I just told you that they all kind of embraced me immediately the moment I went there and everybody is like a senior to me. There is each and every person, on that because I'm a newcomer in this industry. So so I take everybody to be my senior. So I just keep learning and observing people so that I can also, you know, evolve as an actor and as a person also. So it's been very not, it's not been difficult. Nobody actually gave me any hard time. Everybody was very sweet and they're all very sweet so. 

Mrinal joined the show post the leap and has been such a great addition to the amazing cast and crew of the show.

What did you think of the news twists and turns in the show? 

Tell us your thoughts in the comments section!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: BARC Ratings: Imlie sees a drop in ratings out of the top five shows; Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav enters the top ten shows; Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi sees drops; Anupamaa tops the list; followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, YHC and Faltu
    

Kavya Luthra Mrinal Navel Shraddha Arya Paras Kalnwat Baseer Ali Sana Sayyad Shakti Anand Kundali Bhagya Manit Joura Ekta Kapoor Preeta PalVeer Rajveer Shaurya Palki Balaji Kundali Leap Kundali Bhagya Promo latest entertainment news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sun, 07/30/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! When Salman Khan was shocked to see how much Anil Kapoor spent on his clothes
MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor is one of the finest and literally ‘ageless’ actors of Bollywood. His style and persona are simply...
Kumkum Bhagya: Oh no! Akshay creates a scene, Ranbir shows his evil side
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Kya Baat Hai! Did you know that Shivangi Joshi’s sister Sheetal is a social media influencer? Read to know more
MUMBAI : Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi has completed nearly 10 years in showbiz. The actress has won hearts with...
Pandya Store: Oops! Natasha and Dhaval get into a fight
MUMBAI:  Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
OMG! When Maniesh Paul revealed that Akshay Kumar insulted him: “My mom was there, I was so embarrassed”
MUMBAI : Maniesh Paul is one of the most talented actors we have in the entertainment business. Form Micky Virus to Jug...
Really! Tillotama Shome reveals something 'The NIght Manager' co-star Anil Kapoor kept asking her after every shot; “I was extremely nervous…I disappeared from there”
MUMBAI: The Night Manager has been creating a lot of buzz for the storyline and amazing performances. Its stars Aditya...
Recent Stories
Salman
What! When Salman Khan was shocked to see how much Anil Kapoor spent on his clothes
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shivangi
Kya Baat Hai! Did you know that Shivangi Joshi’s sister Sheetal is a social media influencer? Read to know more
Muskan Bamne
Wow! Muskan Bamne gives a glimpse of how she gets ready and transforms into Pakhi for the serial 'Anupamaa'
Show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si?
An Ace Bollywood Singer To Be A Part Of StarPlus Show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si?
the fans are going gaga on it.
Wow! Shraddha Arya shares a glimpse of her still with Sriti Jha from Karan Johar’s film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” and the fans are going gaga over it
Jay Soni OPENS up on his Exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Exclusive! Jay Soni OPENS up on his Exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, saying, “ I knew that this would happen, but the actor’s greed to live a role a little bit longer is still there” and more!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Wow! Munmun Dutta expresses gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah competes 15 years