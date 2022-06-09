Exclusive! Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani fame actress Mamta Kapoor bags Dangal TV’s Shubh Shagun

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 13:34
Exclusive! Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani fame actress Mamta Kapoor bags Colors TV’s Shubh Shagun

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar.com is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.

A lot of new entries and exits are happening in various TV shows across the small screen.

Apart from this, various TV shows are also being launched on different channels.

Dangal TV recently launched another show which is titled Shubh Shagun which stars Krishna Mukherjee aka Shagun and Shehzada Dhami as Shubh in the lead roles.

This show is one of the most loved shows among the audience. People indeed love the sizzling chemistry of Krishna and Shehzada.

Just now, we got an exclusive update regarding the show, that actress Mamta Kapoor is all set to enter the show. Her role will be of the fake mother to actor Mithil Jain. So, basically, Shagun lost her memory due to the dreaded accident and Mithil Jain shows a fake family to Shagun and a lot of dramas will happen in the upcoming episode of the show.

Shubh Shagun also stars Vandana Vithlani, Chetan Hansraj, Smita Dongre, Kajal Chauhan, Kajol Srivastava, and Abhitesh Dwivedi, among others in pivotal roles.

Earlier, Mamta Kapoor was a part of the shows Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani, Nazar, Yeh Hai Mohabattein and many more.

So, are you guys excited about her entry into the show?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then, keep reading the space for more news and updates.

