EXCLUSIVE! Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani fame Bhakti Rathod opens up on her flourishing career in Gujarati and Hindi industry, reveals about her family's political background and much more

MUMBAI: Bhakti Rathod is currently seen in Colors' popular show Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani.

The actress is seen playing the role of Anindita and the viewers are loving this different avatar of Bhakti after seeing her in a comic element in Bhakharwadi that aired on Sony SAB.

Bhakti's character in the show has a lot of layers and it is quite interesting as she is neither negative nor positive which itself is extremely challenging.

The actress recently got in a candid conversation with TellyChakkar and spoke in length about her character in TSBTSP and much more.

Facing challenges to portray the character...

It is extremely challenging at times and sometimes it comes to me very naturally. When I conceive the character, you don't know what's right or wrong but you go by it. You learn it eventually. Similarly, I look at my character as a little baby that is handed over to me by the writers. Sometimes, it looks extremely challenging while performing some scenes because you have to take a step back, look at it from an audience point of view, from the story's point of view. So if a character is not challenging, what is the worth of doing it?

Juggling between Gujarati and Hindi industry and the difference between them...

When you are very passionate about things and the job you have taken up and if you are ready to work round the clock, the people and the things around you get adjusted. I wouldn't say there haven't been difficult times but I was ready to work round the clock, lose sleep and food over it. Because it is my passion. I am a big foodie but still if I don't get food, it's okay but I want this. I have worked really hard for it. I had already prepared for it and I have been able to do multiple things simultaneously.

Unfortunately, there's a major difference and that is the budget constraints. I so wish that everyone involved in the regional projects should start bringing the budgets up. If that happens then we can deliver great content in the regional industry as well. Gujarati is a language and culture that goes back a very long way. It's full of variety and a very huge platter to offer to the audiences. If the budget increases then there is no dearth of passion.

Family and husband's support...

My husband belongs to the same field and he totally understands and supports my profession. My family is extremely proud and happy of my achievements. When we step out for family outings, my family is extremely welcoming to fans. My family has grown with me in my journey. They are very much on the same page. My parents are very welcoming whenever a fan approaches me. Same with my husband. He immediately steps away because he does not want to take my thunder away. He lets me have my moment. He will also let the fans have their moment. My husband is a wonderful person. He gives others comfort and lets the fans interact with me. He will let me have as many minutes as I want to have with my fans.

Bhakti has starred in shows like Bhakharwadi, Crime Patrol among others. She has also acted in several Gujarati plays and worked in Gujarati TV shows.

Interestingly, Bhakti has worked as a child artist in TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chaand.

