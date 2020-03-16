EXCLUSIVE! Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani's Sneha Raikar ENTERS Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Also read: BREAKING! Shakuntala Devi's Jiya Shah enters Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6

We had exclusively updated Sudha Chandran aka Seema will become the biggest villain in the show, while everyone thought she would have a positive track, now the major unveil is that she will become the massive obstacle in Pratha's journey ahead for finding the asurs as she is the maha asur in the show.

Now the breaking news is that Sneha Raikar who was last seen in Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani as Kajol's mother is all set to enter Naagin 6 as Rishabh's real mother in the show. This unveils that Rishabh is not Seema's son and she has kept him for her major motive.

Currently, in the show, Pratha and Yash will get married while on the other hand, we see Reem and Rishabh getting married too. But both the marriages don't happen as Pratha and Rishabh realise their love for each other, while Pratha is leaving she meets Farishta who hands her Sheshnaag's book that reveals the next clue for the Asur. Pratha realises that Rishabh's life is in danger and she returns. Both of them reunite, just at that moment, Rishabh gets attacked by a dart.

Pratha saves Rishabh, on the next day Mahek, Pratha, Rishabh and Seema go to the temple, Pratha gets a clue for Maha Asur and just then Seema unveils her true colours and reveals that she is the Asur Pratha was searching for, what will happen now?

Also read: BREAKING! Shakuntala Devi's Jiya Shah enters Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com