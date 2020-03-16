EXCLUSIVE! Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani's Sneha Raikar ENTERS Naagin 6

Pratha saves Rishabh, on the next day Mahek, Pratha, Rishabh and Seema go to the temple, Pratha gets a clue for Maha Asur and just then Seema unveils her true colours and reveals that she is the Asur Pratha was searching for, what will happen now?
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 17:13
EXCLUSIVE! Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani's Sneha Raikar ENTERS Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. 

Also read: BREAKING! Shakuntala Devi's Jiya Shah enters Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6

We had exclusively updated Sudha Chandran aka Seema will become the biggest villain in the show, while everyone thought she would have a positive track, now the major unveil is that she will become the massive obstacle in Pratha's journey ahead for finding the asurs as she is the maha asur in the show. 

Now the breaking news is that Sneha Raikar who was last seen in Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani as Kajol's mother is all set to enter Naagin 6 as Rishabh's real mother in the show. This unveils that Rishabh is not Seema's son and she has kept him for her major motive. 

Currently, in the show, Pratha and Yash will get married while on the other hand, we see Reem and Rishabh getting married too. But both the marriages don't happen as Pratha and Rishabh realise their love for each other, while Pratha is leaving she meets Farishta who hands her Sheshnaag's book that reveals the next clue for the Asur. Pratha realises that Rishabh's life is in danger and she returns. Both of them reunite, just at that moment, Rishabh gets attacked by a dart. 

Pratha saves Rishabh, on the next day Mahek, Pratha, Rishabh and Seema go to the temple, Pratha gets a clue for Maha Asur and just then Seema unveils her true colours and reveals that she is the Asur Pratha was searching for, what will happen now? 

Also read: BREAKING! Shakuntala Devi's Jiya Shah enters Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

Simba Nagpal Abhishek Verma Tejasswi Prakash Maheck Chahal Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Shikha Singh Urvashi Dholakia Sudha Chandran Naagin 6 Colors tv TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 17:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Eye Pleaser! Jannat Zubair takes gradient colour combinations to ace up her fashion style
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Sensuous! Avneet Kaur looks extremely sexy in high slit skirts
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Kunal Jaisingh and Tanvi Malhara roped in for COLORS’ next - ‘Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’
MUMBAI: COLORS is set to launch a riveting tale of love, ‘Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’ that revolves around the lives of...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I am so excited to see the new Devrani-Jethani equation' Shefali aka Nisha Nagpal on her bond with Pranali Rathod, her character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more...
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
WOW! Erica Fernandes is setting perfect cues to glam up for Eid celebrations
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read   ...
Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of Anupamaa fame actress Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal
MUMBAI: Nidhi Shah of serial Anupamaa is one of the most talented actresses in telly town. Her journey so far has been...
Recent Stories
Lesser-known Facts! Ranbir Kapoor spills beans on late father Rishi Kapoor’s secrets
Lesser-known Facts! Ranbir Kapoor spills beans on late father Rishi Kapoor’s secrets
Latest Video