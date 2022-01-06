EXCLUSIVE! A Thursday actress Anuja Walhe and Vighnaharta Ganesha star Supriya Tatkar to be seen in Atrangii's Parshuram

Vibhu Agarwal's channel Atrangii - Dekhte Raho is set to come up with a new show titled Parshuram. The show will see a new set of actors Anuja Walhe and Supriya Tatkar in pivotal roles.
Anuja

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Gera BAGS Atrangii's Hara Sindoor

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho.

We had previously reported that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanushali have been locked for the show, which is titled Parshuram and it will be aired on this channel. 

The details about their roles are not out yet.

We also exclusively updated about actors like Prithvi Zutshi, Vishal Nayak, Shiv Yadav, Akshay Saini, Ram Shankar Singh, Hemant Bharati, Sugandha Srivastava and Raj Sharma have also bagged the show.

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Anuja Walhe and Supriya Tatkar are all set to be a part of the show.

Nothing much is known about their roles. 

The casting of Anuja and Supriya is done by casting director Sonu Singh Rajput. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! After Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanusali roped in for Parshuram

Atrangii Prithvi Zutshi Vishal Nayak Shiv Yadav Vishal Aditya Singh Vishal Jethwa Rahul Tirth Bhanushal Navina Bole Ishita Ganguly Vibhu Agarwal Akshay Saini anuj bhardwaj Kalyani Jha shankar mishra Ashutosh Singh Anuja Walhe Supriya Tatkar
