Exclusive! Time slot change for Naagin 6: the show is to be telecasted at this new time slot

Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the TRP charts. The storyline is quite gripping, and it keeps the audience hooked to their television screens.

Naagin 6 was launched on television, and the serial is now on a much bigger scale with a very interesting plot and storyline.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia, and Mahek Chahal play the lead roles in the show.

In the initial days, the show did very well with TRP ratings and it was among the top 10 shows. But a few months later, the show dropped down and wasn’t doing that well when it came to the TRP ratings.

This is the show that made Tejasswi Prakash a household name, and today she has a massive fan following. As we had reported earlier, the show is going to go off-air in mid-February, owing to bad TRP ratings.

The show was supposed to go off-air in mid-February and the finale shoot has almost begun but due to public demand, it got an extension until next month.

This coming weekend on Sunday the show will be telecasted at 6 pm and not 8 pm as the finale of Bigg Boss would take place hence just for this Sunday it will be telecasted at 6 pm.

Well, these days the track of the show is very interesting and the audience is hooked on to the show.

