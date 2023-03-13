Exclusive! "At times, when I’m home, even my husband says, 'why are you speaking like Dhara?', says Pandya Store fame Shiny Doshi as she opens up about her experience working on the show, playing Dhara and more

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the TV world. We got in touch with Shiny Doshi and chatted with her about the show, the progress it has made and what it is like to play Dhara.

From Saraswatichandra to Pandya Store, Shiny has had a fabulous journey in the TV industry and has managed to become one of the most popular faces with her grace and talent and her progress on the ladder of success has been remarkable.

She has been a model, a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and now wins hearts with her performance in Pandya Store. She is warm, kind and knows how to connect with people.

We got in touch with Shiny and she candidly chatted with us while speaking about the show and her journey!

1. You have been playing Dhara for two years now. Can you sum up your experience on the show for us?

It’s been a roller-coaster ride actually but it’s been beautiful. Lot’s of learning! Lot’s of love that we’ve all received! If I have to sum up, it’s been a beautiful journey and I wish this journey goes on for another good couple of years.

I feel a lot of gratitude that the audience has accepted us, me as Dhara and having such a team, co-actors, it’s fun to be shooting on set and we never realized when these two years passed away! It doesn’t feel like we’ve been on the same set or playing the same character for two years since at times it happens that it gets monotonous but here, the way the story turns, every time it’s something new.

2. Does being Dhara take a toll on you, since she is an emotional character, what is it like for you?

It does. Playing Dhara for two years, somewhere you start living that character. Even at times, when I’m home, my husband says, “why are you speaking like Dhara?” So at times, it does happen.

When you are doing heavy emotional scenes, episodes are usually filled with drama. Doing so many emotional scenes personally, it takes a toll on our heads. We do fall sick and there are times when we have a major headache.

I have been wounded a lot of times on set and sustained many injuries. It is also draining mentally, since you want to give your best to the scene so it does take a toll on yourself.

3. We have understood that the bond between you and your co-stars is something akin to a family, but who are you closest to?

Well I am close to everyone, they are all like my kids. However, among the girls here it is Simran, she is my favorite. When it comes to the boys, I love Kinshuk, Mohit and Akshay. Alice and Kanwar are also sweet but bond-wise, I am very close to them.

I love Ankita also. She is also very sweet, she is nothing like the way she appears on screen and I bonded with her on the first day of the shoot itself!

That was Shiny getting candid with us and giving us very warm and open answers about the show. Just like Dhara, she too seems to be the glue holding the group together and has come a long way as Dhara!

