Exclusive! "At times, when I’m home, even my husband says, 'why are you speaking like Dhara?', says Pandya Store fame Shiny Doshi as she opens up about her experience working on the show, playing Dhara and more

From Saraswatichandra to Pandya Store, Shiny has had a fabulous journey in the TV industry and has managed to become one of the most popular faces with her grace and talent and her progress on the ladder of success has been remarkable.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 07:30
SHINY

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the TV world. We got in touch with Shiny Doshi and chatted with her about the show, the progress it has made and what it is like to play Dhara.

Also read:  Oh No! Pandya Store: Shweta pushes Dhara away and rushes to find Chiku!

From Saraswatichandra to Pandya Store, Shiny has had a fabulous journey in the TV industry and has managed to become one of the most popular faces with her grace and talent and her progress on the ladder of success has been remarkable.

She has been a model, a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and now wins hearts with her performance in Pandya Store. She is warm, kind and knows how to connect with people.

We got in touch with Shiny and she candidly chatted with us while speaking about the show and her journey!

1.       You have been playing Dhara for two years now. Can you sum up your experience on the show for us?

It’s been a roller-coaster ride actually but it’s been beautiful. Lot’s of learning! Lot’s of love that we’ve all received! If I have to sum up, it’s been a beautiful journey and I wish this journey goes on for another good couple of years.

I feel a lot of gratitude that the audience has accepted us, me as Dhara and having such a team, co-actors, it’s fun to be shooting on set and we never realized when these two years passed away! It doesn’t feel like we’ve been on the same set or playing the same character for two years since at times it happens that it gets monotonous but here, the way the story turns, every time it’s something new.

2.       Does being Dhara take a toll on you, since she is an emotional character, what is it like for you?

It does. Playing Dhara for two years, somewhere you start living that character. Even at times, when I’m home, my husband says, “why are you speaking like Dhara?” So at times, it does happen.

When you are doing heavy emotional scenes, episodes are usually filled with drama. Doing so many emotional scenes personally, it takes a toll on our heads. We do fall sick and there are times when we have a major headache.

I have been wounded a lot of times on set and sustained many injuries. It is also draining mentally, since you want to give your best to the scene so it does take a toll on yourself.

3.       We have understood that the bond between you and your co-stars is something akin to a family, but who are you closest to?

Well I am close to everyone, they are all like my kids. However, among the girls here it is Simran, she is my favorite. When it comes to the boys, I love Kinshuk, Mohit and Akshay. Alice and Kanwar are also sweet but bond-wise, I am very close to them.

I love Ankita also. She is also very sweet, she is nothing like the way she appears on screen and I bonded with her on the first day of the shoot itself!

That was Shiny getting candid with us and giving us very warm and open answers about the show. Just like Dhara, she too seems to be the glue holding the group together and has come a long way as Dhara!

Also read:  Exclusive! Pandya Store: Raavi lies to Shiva and helps Shweta!

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Dhara Kinshuk Mahajan Gombi Gautam Chiku Vidhaan Sharma Krutika Desai Rishita Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Maira Mehra Ankita Bahuguna Shiny Doshi TV news Pandya Store TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vinayak in danger as he fiddles with the DJ box
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Anjali abducts one twin baby boy, threatens to put him in fire
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Exclusive! “Through this web series, I will prove to the audience that I am a good actress and not just a dancer; if I can make people laugh, I can make them cry too” – Rakhi Sawant
MUMBAI:Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines for...
From his first crush to his fan moment, Anuj Saini reveals it all
MUMBAI :Anuj Saini has been a popular face in advertising and many music videos. He made his Bollywood debut with...
Recent Stories
Anuj Saini
From his first crush to his fan moment, Anuj Saini reveals it all

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Poorva
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Poorva Gokhale is definitely not a night person, check out the details inside
Vikas Khanna
Vikas Khanna divulges the secret of a tasty meal: 'intention matters'
Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel jokes he would 'run' away if someone tried to slap him
Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel jokes he would 'run' away if someone tried to slap him
Exclusive! “I look up to social media as a tool to connect with fans; the saddest part is that tik-tokers get work easier becaus
Exclusive! “I look up to social media as a tool to connect with fans; the saddest part is that tik-tokers get work easier because of more followers” - Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni
Will Smith
Will Smith comforts 'Batgirl' directors after movie's cancellation