EXCLUSIVE! Tina Dutta to play the lead in Shakuntalam's upcoming show on Colors

The channel is going to roll out a number of new shows in the coming months. The role is of a girl-next-door who also has the oomph factor. It is totally different from what we saw in Daayan. Tina Datta was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and many feel that she might up Bigg Boss this year.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 11:02
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

Tina Datta who has been away from the TV space since Daayan in 2018 has been approached for an upcoming fiction show on Colors.

Now the breaking news is that Tina Dutta has been finalised as the lead for Shakuntalam's next for Colors', A source close to the show revealed that she has already shot the promo for the show, which will be soon aired. Well, we can't wait for her comeback on screens now. 

In the recent past, she was seen on Zee5's web show Naxalbari with Rajeev Khandelwal. It was a web show. As per the sources, Shakantulam which has made shows like Saam Daam Dand Bhed, Shastri Sisters and others is in talks with Tina Datta.

