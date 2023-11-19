Exclusive! Titli fame Mausam Dubey roped in for Hats Off productions' next Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi, deets inside

MUMBAI : This year, the audience have seen a lot of shows going on and off-air. While there are shows running from a long time, there were also shows that ended in a span of few months.

In any case, the audience always wait for more new shows as they get to see something unique. There are times when some creators, known and loved for their previous shows, come up with new concepts and it works out for the audience really well.

One of those creators is JD Majethia, who has given us some unforgettable shows in the past like 'Khichdi', 'Baa, Bahu Aur Baby', 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', and the currently running show 'Pushpa Impossible'.

Now we are here with the latest update about an upcoming serial which is said to be a Sony TV show.

Reportedly, JD Majethia's production house, Hats Off productions is soon going to come up with a serial on Sony TV named, 'Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi'. Not a lot of details have been revealed about the show yet.

However, as per sources, Mausam Dubey has been roped in for the serial. While the details of his character are unknown, it is said that the character is going to be pivotal to the show.

Talking about Mausam Dubey, he is an actor, best known for his acting contributions in projects like Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, Fredrick, Titli, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and more.

With the way audience has loved JD Majethia's shows earlier, it will be interesting to see what's in store for the audience this time.

