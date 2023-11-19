Exclusive! Titli fame Mausam Dubey roped in for Hats Off productions' next Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi, deets inside

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing to you the latest update from the world of entertainment. Now we are here with the latest update about an upcoming serial which is said to be a Sony TV show.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sun, 11/19/2023 - 16:30
Mausam

MUMBAI : This year, the audience have seen a lot of shows going on and off-air. While there are shows running from a long time, there were also shows that ended in a span of few months.

In any case, the audience always wait for more new shows as they get to see something unique. There are times when some creators, known and loved for their previous shows, come up with new concepts and it works out for the audience really well.

Also read - Pranitaa Pandit: Body shaming is a reality and it starts at home

One of those creators is JD Majethia, who has given us some unforgettable shows in the past like 'Khichdi', 'Baa, Bahu Aur Baby', 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', and the currently running show 'Pushpa Impossible'.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing to you the latest update from the world of entertainment.

Now we are here with the latest update about an upcoming serial which is said to be a Sony TV show.

Reportedly, JD Majethia's production house, Hats Off productions is soon going to come up with a serial on Sony TV named, 'Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi'. Not a lot of details have been revealed about the show yet.

However, as per sources, Mausam Dubey has been roped in for the serial. While the details of his character are unknown, it is said that the character is going to be pivotal to the show.

Talking about Mausam Dubey, he is an actor, best known for his acting contributions in projects like Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, Fredrick, Titli, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and more.

With the way audience has loved JD Majethia's shows earlier, it will be interesting to see what's in store for the audience this time.

Also read -Woah! Abhijeet Sawant reacts to allegations made by Amit Sana, class him 'naive'

Are you excited for this upcoming show? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

JD Majethia Khichdi Khichdi 2 Aatish Kapadia Mausam Dubey Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi Television serial TV show upcoming tv shows Sony TV Pushpa Impossible Sony Sab TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sun, 11/19/2023 - 16:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
International Men’s Day: I feel men need to be celebrated, says Pranitaa Pandit
MUMBAI: Actress Pranitaa Pandit says that men need to be valued as much as women. She says that the way we celebrate...
Somy Ali on International Men's Day: I am all for quality and consider it equally significant to the celebration of men, women or whoever inhabits our planet
MUMBAI: November 19 is celebrated as International Men's Day. The day is significant in raising awareness around men's...
Exclusive! Titli fame Mausam Dubey roped in for Hats Off productions' next Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi, deets inside
MUMBAI : This year, the audience have seen a lot of shows going on and off-air. While there are shows running from a...
Supriya Khan: I never planned to work in this industry!
MUMBAI : Actress-producer Supriya Khan, who has been part of projects such as Kabhi Idhar Kabhi Udhar, Damini, Marathi...
Mehul Vyas on Ranveer-Deepika Koffee With Karan incident: As far as Ranveer and Deepika are concerned, my view is that as a couple they have come a long way
MUMBAI: Following Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s appearance in the celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan, many...
Pranitaa Pandit: Body shaming is a reality and it starts at home
MUMBAI : Body Shaming is a reality. Not only the female gender, but their male counterparts also have to deal with it....
Recent Stories
Pranitaa
International Men’s Day: I feel men need to be celebrated, says Pranitaa Pandit
Latest Video
Related Stories
Supriya Khan
Supriya Khan: I never planned to work in this industry!
Mehul
Mehul Vyas on Ranveer-Deepika Koffee With Karan incident: As far as Ranveer and Deepika are concerned, my view is that as a couple they have come a long way
Pranitaa Pandit
Pranitaa Pandit: Body shaming is a reality and it starts at home
Hiba
Hiba Nawab aka Jhanak from Star Plus Show Jhanak, Shares Her Excitement For Collaborating With Star Plus Yet Again
Monika Bhadoriya
Actor Monika Bhadoriya: Being single is my personal choice; it has nothing to do with any of my personal or professional activities
Leena
In order to attain perfection for the role of Jhanak, I learned how to row a shikara within two days", shares Hiba Nawab aka Jhanak on shooting for her upcoming Star Plus show Jhanak in serene beauty of Kashmir! Deets Inside