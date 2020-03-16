EXCLUSIVE! TMKOC fame Palak Sindhwani opens up on her friendship with Paras Kalnawat-Ashnoor Kaur, says she is grateful for having such amazing friends

MUMBAI: Palak Sindhwani is currently ruling several hearts with her stellar performance in SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

The actress plays the role of Sonu Bhide in the show and fans are loving her for her performance.

It's been more than two years since Palak joined the show and she has managed to create a place in everyone's heart in a very short span of time.

Palak has garnered a huge fan following over time and has become a household name.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress who had some interesting things to share.

We have recently seen you bonding with Paras Kalnawat and Ashnoor Kaur. Tell us about your friendship and how did this bond bloom?

I have known Paras for a very long time. When I was in my college, he was doing his first show. We had a few mutual friends.

I met Ashnoor recently at a badminton court. We stay in the same building. It was fun as we played a match together. That's how we became friends. I feel really grateful to meet both Paras and Ashnoor.

Ashnoor is quite mature as per her age and she is doing very well in her career.

We all are busy with our shoots but try to catch up whenever we get time. We have a lot of fun.

How much do you miss your college life as you are currently busy with work?

Honestly, I do miss my college life. At the same time, when I was in college, I used to miss work. I used to wait to get back to work. I started working when I was in the second year of my college. I started doing internships, casting, backstage work, and much more. I was very passionate about working and giving auditions. I am glad where I have reached now. I am really enjoying this phase. I know better days are coming ahead.

What would you have been if you weren't an actor? What’s your backup career plan?

Honestly, when I was in school, I was very good with academics. My dad used to always think that I would become a Chartered Accountant. But my plan was to do an MBA in Marketing. I still have that plan in my head. I want to finish my MBA. I recently completed my Bachelor's degree as well. Post that, I joined the show because of which there came a break in my studies. But I would finish it someday.

