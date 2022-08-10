Exclusive! TMKOC’s Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja becomes part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; says ‘on a scale of 1-10, my excitement is on 15’

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. We got in touch with Priya and she candidly spoke about her new show and role as Maddy. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has become a popular and one of the most promising shows on Indian Television and remains in the Top-2 of TRP charts. The audience loves the plot of the show and the ever changing equations between Virat, Pakhi and Sai make for an intriguing plot.

Priya Ahuja has been entertaining the audience for a long time now and we can never forget her iconic role of Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress is returning to TV after 4 long years and making a stellar comeback.

Priya is very excited to return to the small screen and we are sure this has made her fans very happy and they will love to see her in a never seen before avatar. We got in touch with the actress and she spoke in detail about her role on the show, what character she will be essaying and more.

1. Can you tell us something about the character you are essaying on the show?

I am playing Satya’s sister. My character’s name is Maddy and she is a Lavani dancer. Basically, the entire family is that of Lavani dancers. We have our own story which will come up and later on, I will be playing a part in Sai and Satya’s story.

2. How excited are you for this character and how did you prep for it?

If I have to rate out of 10, then I am excited somewhere around 15! So excited to return to work after four long years. I have craved for work. I was 21, when I started working and it’s been like 17 years. I have been working for TMKOC on and off and it had become like a home ground. So whether I was there 2 days or 10 days in a month didn't matter.

The fear of facing the camera was not there but I was a little anxious about the long hours where I was skeptical if I’ll be able to work those long 12-13 hours in a daily soap, manage Ardaas and how will everything be balanced. I am glad that Malav is able to give a lot of time to Ardaas right now and doing all the Mommy duties.

3. What is that One thing that made this click and made you say ‘Yes’ to playing the character of Maddy?

The character is extremely strong. The brief given is that of a strong character and I can’t reveal much right now but it definitely has a lot of shades and she will be directly connected to Sai and Satya all the time. That was one thing. Secondly, Ghum is such a big show and when you’ve been part of something like Taarak, of course as an actor, deep down you feel that it should be something very nice and we expect that we level up.

Deep down I manifested that I get to do something just as good and I am very happy that Ghum is one of the best shows on TV and I couldn’t have asked for anything better.

So, that was Priya Ahuja Rajda getting candid as she opens up about her character on the show and more.

