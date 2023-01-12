Exclusive! Today’s children are very professional and have their head on their shoulders: Yashashri Masurkar on experience shooting for Dabangii

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, the actress shed light on her stint in the show, her bond with co-actors and the X factor that she likes most about her character.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 15:46
Yashashri Masurkar

MUMBAI: Dabangii on Sony TV has impressed the audience ever since the first episode telecast on the small screens!

The show features Sai Deodhar, Aamir Dalvi and Maahi Bhadra in titular roles. Yashashri Masurkar is an integral part of the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, the actress shed light on her stint in the show, her bond with co-actors and the X factor that she likes most about her character. (Also Read: Dabangii: OMG! Zai questions Arya's stay in her bedroom )

Yashashri shared, “I am having an amazing time shooting for the show. I haven’t shot with kids earlier and I was not sure but the innocence that the kids carry and the energy that they have on the sets is something so positive. With regards to working with experienced actors like Aamir Dalvi, Manav Gohil and the others, I think it is always good to work with veterans as you get to learn a lot of new things.”

When asked about her bond with Manav Gohil since she is paired opposite him, Yashashri mentioned, “Well, Manav is a simple person who knows what to do and is well aware of his surroundings and how to use the space while acting. He is also very childlike and it is delightful to be in a surrounding which is so positive and fun loving.”  

Yashashri also spoke about working with child artists, “Today’s children are very professional and have their head on their shoulders.”

Show your love for Yashashri in the comment section below!

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of entertainment. 

Yashashri Masurkar Dabangii Sony TV maahi bhadra Manav Gohil Sai Deodhar Aamir Dalvi TellyChakkar
