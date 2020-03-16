EXCLUSIVE! Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress Khusboo Sawan to enter Dangal TV's Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Dangal TV's show Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer has been entertaining the viewers for a very long time now.

The show starred Arjit Taneja and Chahat Pandey in the lead roles.

However, Arjit made an exit from the show a few time ago.

The show is gearing up for several new entries.

We had previously reported about child actors like Ayesha Vindhara and Hridyansh Shekhawat who are all set to enter the show soon.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actress Khusboo Sawan is all set to be a part of the show.

The actress will be playing the role of Phuliya in the show.

Meanwhile, child actor Haridyansh is also seen in Star Bharat's popular show Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer is produced by Shoonya Square Productions.

