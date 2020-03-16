EXCLUSIVE! Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress Khusboo Sawan to enter Dangal TV's Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer

Khusboo Sawan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We have seen how a lot of new entries and exits keep happening in every show which adds lots of spice to the story. 

Dangal TV's show Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer has been entertaining the viewers for a very long time now. 

The show starred Arjit Taneja and Chahat Pandey in the lead roles. 

However, Arjit made an exit from the show a few time ago. 

The show is gearing up for several new entries. 

We had previously reported about child actors like Ayesha Vindhara and Hridyansh Shekhawat who are all set to enter the show soon. 

Child artist Haridyansh Shekhawat is all set to enter the show. 

And now, we have an exclusive update that actress Khusboo Sawan is all set to be a part of the show.

The actress will be playing the role of Phuliya in the show. 

Meanwhile, child actor Haridyansh is also seen in Star Bharat's popular show Tera Mera Saath Rahe. 

Dangal TV has also created shows such as CIF, Crime Alert, Shiv Arjun: Ek Ichchadhari Ki Dastan, Bahurani, Kahaani Ek Raat Ki, Phir Laut Aayi Naagin, Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi, Ek Anokhi Rakshak - Naagkanya, Devi Adi Parashakti, Aye Mere Humsafar, Ranju Ki Betiyaan and Rakshabandhan - Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal, Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein, and Mann Sundar.

Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer is produced by Shoonya Square Productions. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

