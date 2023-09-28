EXCLUSIVE! Toral Rasputra reveals she is excited and nervous at the same time for her upcoming show Dori, shares interesting details about it

After Dharm Yoddha Garud, Toral Rasputra is all set to be seen in a very important role in Colors' upcoming show Dori by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta productions.
Toral

MUMBAI: Toral Rasputra was last seen in Sony SAB's show Dharm Yoddha Garud. 

The actress played the character of Devi Vinta and won everyone's heart with her amazing performance. 

After a short break, Toral is all set to be back with her new show Dori. 

The actress is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show helmed by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Toral who spoke about her character and much more. 

Revealing her excitement about her new project, Toral said, ''I am super excited about it as usual. Whenever I started a new journey, there is excitement, nervousness and a lot of preparations happen for the character.''

Shedding light on the character, Toral said, ''It is an amazing character. People will soon see me in Dori. It is a surprise package for the fans to know if I am playing a negative or a positive role. People will soon come to know about it.''

Interestingly, Toral will be reuniting with her Molkki co-star Amar Upadhyay in the show. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 04:30

