EXCLUSIVE! Toral Rasputra shares her views on TV actors getting typecast, reveals she desired to be an air hostess before stepping into the acting world, and much more

MUMBAI: Pretty diva Toral Rasputra was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Molkki. The actress played the negative role of Sakshi in the show and was paired opposite Amar Upadhyay.

The actress is now once again back in action with Sony SAB's recently released show Dharm Yoddha Garud.

Toral is playing the role of Devi Vinta in the show who is the mother of Garud (played by Faisal Khan) and is being lauded for her amazing performance.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Toral who spoke at length about actors getting typecast, her views on changing content on TV and much more.

Television actors have often said that they get typecast a lot of time. Did you feel the same in your long career span?

Not at all! That's a very subjective notion. I don't think I will get typecast because I have portrayed a variety of characters who had different bandwidths for emotions. My career has just started and there is so much left to explore and experiment with. Hence there is no question of getting typecast.

What do you think about the changing trends in television these days?

With the pandemic, everything has changed. Consumption has changed so have the viewing patterns. But thankfully, television has a medium that will always stay as it is a family viewing medium and it leads to more screen time for everyone. But, nowadays, since the audience is very aware, you can't show anything which is morally incorrect or unrealistic. There has to be a message that you would want to convey. The audience prefers to be wowed and they want authentic content. That's exactly what we intend to do with Dharm Yoddha Garud. We want to amaze the audience with the might of the characters but at the same time offer a message to the audience.

Did you think of any alternate profession before taking up acting? If yes, what was it?

I always wanted to become an air hostess as I have a passion for travelling. But I love where I am and I am eternally grateful for this journey.

