EXCLUSIVE! Tose Naina Milaike fame Pratiek Chaudhary on doing a daily soap: Every day is tiring and it is very difficult to work for a TV show as we rarely get a day off and we shoot for almost 14 hours a day

Prateik Chaudhary opens up on his bonding with the show's star cast, shares about hectic working hours for a TV show and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 15:55
Pratiek Chaudhary

MUMBAI:  Pratiek Chaudhary is back with a bang with his latest TV show Tose Naina Milaike. 

The talented actor is essaying the lead role in Dangal TV's show which premiered a few days back on small screens.
 
Sindoor Ki Keemat actor is playing the role of Sanjeev in the show. 

TellyChakkar got an opportunity to interact with Pratiek who spoke about his experience with the cast and much more. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! RRR Actress Kirron Arya to be seen in Tose Naina Milaike

Talking about his experience shooting with the star cast, Pratiek said, ''We have been shooting back-to-back. So, every day is tiring. It is very difficult to work for a TV show. We rarely get a day off and we shoot for almost 14 hours a day. Plus the set is located in Naigaon, so it takes time to travel.''

Talking about the bond, he said, ''It's been just a few days since we have started shooting along with the cast and crew. Everyone is great and we are having fun.''

Lastly, revealing how he connects with the story, he said, ''My previous show Sindoor Ki Keemat's story also had a backdrop of Uttar Pradesh. I did that show for two years. So, I can connect to this show and story. The background is similar.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Supriya Kumari on bagging Dangal TV's Tose Naina Milaike: It is pure magic, I feel it is a God-gifted show to me


 

Tose Naina Milaike Dangal TV sanjeev Prateik Chaudhary Simaran Kaur Supriya Kumari Vishal Gandhi Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 15:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pankaj Tripathi to host Star Bharat’s 'Savdhaan India'?
MUMBAI:  "Savdhaan India" has made a remarkable debut on Indian television with its intriguing new theme, "Criminal...
Exclusive! I would take trolling as a compliment: Anuj Sullere on shooting for Sony TV’s Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon
MUMBAI:  ‘Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’ on Sony TV launched only recently and the audience is already smitten with all...
EXCLUSIVE! Tose Naina Milaike fame Pratiek Chaudhary on doing a daily soap: Every day is tiring and it is very difficult to work for a TV show as we rarely get a day off and we shoot for almost 14 hours a day
MUMBAI:  Pratiek Chaudhary is back with a bang with his latest TV show Tose Naina Milaike. The talented actor is...
Exclusive! ‘Taali’ actress Meenakshi Chugh to enter Star Plus’ Imlie
MUMBAI: ‘Imlie’ on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.The show initially starred Sumbul Touqeer and...
Pandya Store: Saved! Officer gets the proof, lets Dhawal out of jail
MUMBAI:  The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Ouch! Check out the celebrities who got BRUTALLY INJURED while performing stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi
MUMBAI:  ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is one of the most loved reality shows on television.Every year, there are various...
Recent Stories
GANAPATH
"Tiger would be amongst the top action heroes in the world", says the director Vikas Bahl of Ganapath - A Hero Is Born as he is all praise about Tiger Shroff
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi to host Star Bharat’s 'Savdhaan India'?
Anuj Sullere
Exclusive! I would take trolling as a compliment: Anuj Sullere on shooting for Sony TV’s Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon
Meenakshi Chugh
Exclusive! ‘Taali’ actress Meenakshi Chugh to enter Star Plus’ Imlie
Rahul
OMG! Rahul Vaidya takes a dig on a Bigg Boss contestant who makes vlogs and reveals why post Bigg Boss the friendship don’t last
Rishi Saxena
EXCLUSIVE! Saavi Ki Savari fame Rishi Saxena to enter Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
mujhe ghar jaana hai
Must Read: Contestants who cried and said the iconic dialogue ‘mujhe ghar jaana hai’ in the history of Bigg Boss!