EXCLUSIVE! Tose Naina Milaike fame Pratiek Chaudhary on doing a daily soap: Every day is tiring and it is very difficult to work for a TV show as we rarely get a day off and we shoot for almost 14 hours a day

MUMBAI: Pratiek Chaudhary is back with a bang with his latest TV show Tose Naina Milaike.

The talented actor is essaying the lead role in Dangal TV's show which premiered a few days back on small screens.



Sindoor Ki Keemat actor is playing the role of Sanjeev in the show.

TellyChakkar got an opportunity to interact with Pratiek who spoke about his experience with the cast and much more.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! RRR Actress Kirron Arya to be seen in Tose Naina Milaike

Talking about his experience shooting with the star cast, Pratiek said, ''We have been shooting back-to-back. So, every day is tiring. It is very difficult to work for a TV show. We rarely get a day off and we shoot for almost 14 hours a day. Plus the set is located in Naigaon, so it takes time to travel.''

Talking about the bond, he said, ''It's been just a few days since we have started shooting along with the cast and crew. Everyone is great and we are having fun.''

Lastly, revealing how he connects with the story, he said, ''My previous show Sindoor Ki Keemat's story also had a backdrop of Uttar Pradesh. I did that show for two years. So, I can connect to this show and story. The background is similar.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Supriya Kumari on bagging Dangal TV's Tose Naina Milaike: It is pure magic, I feel it is a God-gifted show to me



