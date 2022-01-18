EXCLUSIVE! Tu Aashiqui actor Ankur Nayyar to ENTER Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the Telly world.

Now the exclusive news is that Ankur Nayyar is all set to enter the show Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Kei. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. We have seen Ankur essay some amazing characters in past, Randhir Ahluwalia in Tu Aashiqui is one of them.

Currently, in Chikoo, Hira amma takes Nupur with her. Nupur asks her about Chikoo's parents but she tells her that the girl whom she thinks is her Payal, is not her daughter.

