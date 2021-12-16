EXCLUSIVE! Tujhse Hai Raabta fame Reem Shaikh opens up on bagging Colors upcoming show Fanaa: The storyline is very crisp and edgy and my character is full of positivity

MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh is one of the most popular and stunning divas of small screens.

The actress rose to fame at a very small age as she started a career as a child artist.

Reem enjoys a massive fanbase on social media and has a whopping 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

The actress who was last seen in Zee TV's show Tujhse Hai Raabta was away from the small screens ever since it wrapped up a few months ago.

The diehard fans of Reem were eagerly waiting to see her back in action and the wait will now be finally over.

Reem has bagged a new show on Colors which is titled Fanaa.

The show also stars Zain Imam and Akshit Sukhija alongside Reem.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Reem who shed some light on the show and much more.

How excited are you to be a part of the show after your successful journey in Tujhse Hai Raabta?

I am very excited but at the very same time, very emotional as Raabta is a show that I am still not over with. And I don't think so, I will ever get over it. I am very emotional to be working with a different set of people. Because the entire Raabta team was extremely close to each other. I recently shot for the promo and went teary-eyed. Because I was facing the camera after Raabta which went off-air a few months ago. I am very excited about the show.

How has been the experience so far shooting with Zain and Akshit?

I have not started shooting for the show yet but we recently shot for the promo. I am yet to shoot with Akshit. I met Zain during the promo shoot. I know him for a long time I have bumped him during parties and many other occasions. We are not new to each other. But the chemistry that we have on-screen is probably very exciting.

What can the viewers expect from your character in Fanaa?

She is a happy-go-lucky girl and a very positive girl. There is never a point in her life where she will think anything negative because she is the universe's favourite child. The viewers won't see any type of negativity in her character. The storyline of the show is very crisp and very edgy and it all looks very fun-loving. The viewers will get goosebumps seeing every sequence.

Reem has previously been a part of shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among others.

Here's wishing Reem all the very best for the show!

