EXCLUSIVE! Tujhse Hai Raabta's Savita Prabhune TO ENTER Star Plus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on the television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

The show Anupamaa has been trending not only for Anuj and Anupamaa's brewing chemistry but also Leela and Paritosh's reactions to the same. Netizens have been reacting in trolls over the trio Leela, Paritosh and Vanraj and commenting over its hypocrisy, ego and misogynistic ideologies. The fans turn too rude to the trio and applaud Anupamaa and Bapuji for showing them their real face.

Now, Tellychakkar has been exclusively updated that Tujhse Hai Raabta actress Savita Prabhune will be entering an interesting role in Anupamaa. The details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

Savita Prabhune has been a massive name in the industry with shows like Kkusum, Kavyanjali, Pavitra Rishta, Tujhse Hai Raabta and more. It is surely going to be amusing to see what character will she portray in the show.

