EXCLUSIVE! Tunisha Sharma on playing Mariam in Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul: I have played the role of a princess in my previous show but Mariam is extremely different from them

MUMBAI : Tunisha Sharma who was last seen playing the lead in Sony SAB's show Hero - Gayab Mode On, is once again back in action.

The actress is now gearing up for her new show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul where she is playing the lead role once again.

The beautiful diva is paired opposite Shezaan M Khan who is playing the lead role of Alibaba while Tunisha will be seen as Mariam.

As the show's date inches closer, TellyChakkar got in touch with Tunisha who spoke about the show and much more.

What was the viewers' reaction to your character and the show?

I was with Sheezan when the first promo was released. We were eating and Sheezan has a habit of seeing the phone. I thank him that he was surfing social media at that time and his reaction took everyone by surprise at the restaurant. We were so excited to see the promo.

How was the experience shooting for the show as the shooting had taken place in Ladakh and also a lot of VFX is going to be used? Was it enjoyable or challenging?

Nothing is challenging for me. It's just too fun to shoot for this show. We are taking up all the challenges and are always ready for them. There were challenges shooting in Ladakh due to weather conditions and all but overall, we had fun. Sheezan and I fell sick and were also hospitalised. We took a rest for a day and then resumed the shoot.

What made you take up this show?

For me, the name Alibaba itself is one of the reasons why I took up this show. Secondly, Mariam's character is something really unique. I have done a role of a princess before but she is very different. I feel Peninsula Pictures is a big reason. I am working with some great people.

Well said, Tunisha!

Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul is all set to hit the small screens on the 22nd of August.

