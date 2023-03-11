EXCLUSIVE! Tushar Kawle, Meet Joshi and Heena Dani roped in for JD Majethia's upcoming show for Sony TV

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of channels are gearing up for new shows in the upcoming months.

Several new shows are in the pipeline.

Some are officially announced and some are yet to be announced by the makers.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that popular actor and TV producer JD Majethia is all set to come up with a new show soon.

As per our sources, the show will be airing on Sony TV.

TellyChakkar has further learnt that actors like Tushar Kawle, Heena Dani and Meet Joshi are roped in for the show.

Nothing much is known about their characters yet.

JD Majethia is known for producing shows like Pushpa Impossible, Wagle Ki Duniya, Khichdi, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Sarabhai VS Sarabhai and many more.

