EXCLUSIVE! &TV all set to come up with Laal Ishq Season 3?

The show is produced by Anshuman Pratap Singh, Rajeev Thakkar, Sridhar Makhija, and Darpan Patel.
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

A lot of shows are in the pipeline in the upcoming days. 

&TV has presented some great shows in the past several years. 

Shows like Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, and Baal Shiv among others are working wonders. 

We have an exclusive update that the channel is all set to present a new show Laal Ishq. 

The show has been quite popular in the past and has had two successful seasons. 

And now, the channel is gearing up for its third season soon as per the reports. 

Nothing much has been revealed about this season as the planning is still going on. 

TellyChakkar will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding the further development of this show. 

Laal Ishq is a Hindi romantic-horror television series.

It premiered on 23 June 2018 under the production of Jaasvand Entertainments. 

The show is produced by Anshuman Pratap Singh, Rajeev Thakkar, Sridhar Makhija, and Darpan Patel. 

Several well-known TV stars have been a part of many episodic for Laal Ishq. 

How excited are you for season 3? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 14:49

