EXCLUSIVE! TV is what has put us in the spotlight and I will be eternally grateful to the medium: Rushad Rana

MUMBAI: Rushad Rana is currently a part of Kumkum Bhagya and we indulged in an exclusive conversation of how he has been doing a dynamic range of projects on the OTT space and television today!

Rushad shared, “I feel great about it because today’s time we all know that all shows come and go which start and are off air in 2 months ,3 months,5months. So I think it is very good thing that I already entered this show which has been immensely popular. I had a really strong fanbase and it is almost as a brand. So I am very glad to be a part of Kumkum Bhagya. Another thing is that I am shooting with Balaji Telefilms after a very long time and I am very glad about it.

I was very happy when I was offered as I shot my first daily soap in my career with Balaji Telefilms when tele films were not the Balaji Telefilms. It has been a very comfortable place to work in. I haven’t done so many shows with them which I was hoping I would but I am very glad to be back to the Balaji family after a long time. And I have done 3 to 4 web shows with Balaji – Punnch Beat season 1 and 2, Class Of 2020 season 1. So my association with AltBalaji has been pretty good. To be back on the TV shows with Balaji is a great feeling.”

He further added, “I feel very blessed actually with working very decently in such a time when people don’t have work when we all are going through lockdowns and coming out of it and all that. And my first project last year after the lockdown ended was Anupamaa and I think Anupamaa has been a very lucky project for me because after signing that a lot of projects came my way. Punnch Beat 2 happened and now I have recently completed Vikram Bhatt’s webseries called Maya 4. So it just been wonderful.

And I have always wanted this and wanted to keep this balance and I intend to do so. Alot of people tell me that now that you entered web shows so now you won’t be able to do TV shows. But I say that TV is what has made the spot we are and I will be eternally grateful to TV and never ever looked down upon it. I am like very happy and blessed to be able to keep this balance.

I want to thank a lot of people specially my manager Nikita Bhambani. I am blessed that Nikita has come into my life at a very crucial time and she is the one who kind of with her magic wand is making things happens.”

