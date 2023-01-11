MUMBAI :EXCLUSIVE! Twin sisters Alina and Avina to be seen in & TV's show Atal

TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of new shows are all set to launch in the upcoming months.

&TV has an amazing lineup of shows.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan have been entertaining the viewers for several years now.

And now, the channel is gearing up for a new show soon.

The new show is titled Atal and we have an exclusive update on the same.

The makers have roped in several child actors in the show.

We exclusively updated about actors like Vyom Thakkar and Priyanshu Gandhi are oped in for the show.

And now, we have another update about child actresses Alina and Avina who will also be seen in the show.

Alina and Avina are twin sisters and are going to play an important role in the show.

How excited are you to see Alina and Avina in the show? Tell us in the comments.

