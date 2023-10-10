Exclusive! Udaariyaan actor Hitesh Bharadwaj on his first industry friends, "We always support each other even though we are in different places and we stand for one another in time of need."

Hitesh Bharadwaj is a popular actor, anchor, RJ and poet and he has played very multifaceted roles in shows like Ravi in Agar Tum Saath Ho, Manav Sharma / Vikram Diwan in Choti Sarrdaarni, Sanjay Pathak in Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain and EkamRandhawa in Udaariyaan.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 11:22
Hitesh Bharadwaj

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and turns in the next episode. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense. The show took a major leap, after which we were introduced to the new main leads of the show – Alisha Parveen Khan, Anuraj Chahal and Aditi Bhagat. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance.

The show has been very influential in introducing new talent to the show. The second generation leap-focused starred Twinkle Arora in a very pivotal role opposite Hitesh Bharadwaj.

Hitesh Bharadwaj is a popular actor, anchor, RJ and poet and he has played very multifaceted roles in shows like Ravi in Agar Tum Saath Ho, Manav Sharma / Vikram Diwan in Choti Sarrdaarni, Sanjay Pathak in Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain and EkamRandhawa in Udaariyaan.

Also read - Udaariyaan: Major Upcoming Twist! Armaan and Aasma to consummate their marriage?

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he talked about his first auditions, first salary and much more.

Tell us about your first income?

I used to travel from Mathura to Agra for news-reading and I used to get Rs. 2000 for it.

How was your first fan interaction?

It's a very weird interaction. 10 years ago, I was doing a show, Suvreen Guggal and after that I went back home. So in a bank, I met a junior from my school who took an autograph from me. I was aware that nobody knew me as I had done a very small role. So I asked him why he took my autograph. He said I will keep this safely with me because I know that one day you'll become someone big.

Tell us about your first crush?

It wasn't school but I cannot tell you her name.

Who was your first co-star?

I have medical stuff but I started with Suvreen Guggal. So I remember my first scene was with Smriti Kalra. She's a very good actress and I've learnt a lot from her. She works with nuances and used to scold me too because initially you don't know what you're doing and how you're supposed to work. So I used to read the script, i would only read my dialogues. She would ask me if I've read the whole script properly, did I read what's the heading, etc. Then there was Shiving and were both in the same show. Afterwards I learnt a lot from Mohit Ji, who is doing a star plus show today. He's a very good actor. I learned a lot from him and I used to share a vanity van with him. That was my first experience, to be honest, the way he used to work or his regime and discipline he had for his work, i thought if I get this discipline, maybe I'll become a good actor. 

Tell us about your first audition?

Neha used to work in DJs. So I had my first audition with Neha Pandey and she's a very good friend now. She's a sister of my friend. I still remember the look she gave me at that time. DJ's used to be in Malad earlier and the ceiling used to be a little small. So due to my height, I had to bend down a little and walk in. So after my interview I asked them how did it go but they told me to go and ask her (Neha). I asked her about it and just smiled and said it was okay. Even today, I pull her leg.

Who was your first friend in the industry?

As I said earlier, it was Smriti, Shivin, Mohit Ji, even Abhishek is a very good friend of mine. We are still in touch even though we talk less. Everytime I get to talk to them, i feel really good. They have seen me at a time when I was new. Not just work, but I didn't know what to do at all. So these are people who supported me at that time. There are many instances, I mean Mohit treated me like a family, Shivin treated me like a friend, Smriti treated me like a brother, Abhishek treated me like a friend. We always support each other even though we are in different places and we stand for one another in time of need.

Also read - Exclusive “They wanted to change the whole cast and asked if I wanted to play the role of the grown-up Ekam”, Hitesh Bharadwaj aka Ekam of Udaariyaan on the show taking a leap, working with Dreamiyata and more

This was our conversation with Hitesh Bharadwaj. Tell us your opinion, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Colors Udaariyaan alisha parveen Anuraj Chahal Aditi Bhagat Jasmine Fateh Tejo Amrik Angad Karan V Grover Ankit Gupta Isha Malviya Priyanka Chaudhary Naaz Nehmat Ekam Twinkle Arora Sonakshi Batra Hitesh Bharadwaj Harleen Advait Rahul Purohit TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 11:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vanshaj: Manipulation! Shobhana tries to convince Vidur to accept the blame for the murders
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Viren threatens Pushpa, fire breaks out at Taana Baana
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Exclusive! “I loved the game of late actor Siddarth Shukla in Bigg Boss as he played alone and if I am entering the house, no one would get to know – Isha Malviya
MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today, she has a massive fan following...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Brawl! Veer and Rohan argue over Shikhar’s custody
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's upcoming show Dabangii to REPLACE Katha Ankahee?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that...
Must Read! Loved the trailer of Tejas, now have a look at upcoming aerial action films
MUMBAI: It was the Indian air force day when we saw the trailer of the movie Tejas that has Kangana Ranuat in the lead...
Recent Stories
Tejas
Must Read! Loved the trailer of Tejas, now have a look at upcoming aerial action films
Latest Video
Related Stories
ISHA
Exclusive! “I loved the game of late actor Siddarth Shukla in Bigg Boss as he played alone and if I am entering the house, no one would get to know – Isha Malviya
dabangi
EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's upcoming show Dabangii to REPLACE Katha Ankahee?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Audience Verdict: Nobody can love Akshara the way Abhinav did in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Sreesanth
Must Read: From Sreesanth to Sidharth Shukla; Check out the Bigg Boss contestants who were mired in legal battles!
Sayli Salunkhe
Exclusive! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Sayli Salunkhe opens up all the secrets from the sets of the show, check it out
Mohammad Nazim
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Mohammad Nazim to participate in the show?