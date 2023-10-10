Exclusive! Udaariyaan actor Hitesh Bharadwaj on his first industry friends, "We always support each other even though we are in different places and we stand for one another in time of need."

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and turns in the next episode. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense. The show took a major leap, after which we were introduced to the new main leads of the show – Alisha Parveen Khan, Anuraj Chahal and Aditi Bhagat. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance.

The show has been very influential in introducing new talent to the show. The second generation leap-focused starred Twinkle Arora in a very pivotal role opposite Hitesh Bharadwaj.

Hitesh Bharadwaj is a popular actor, anchor, RJ and poet and he has played very multifaceted roles in shows like Ravi in Agar Tum Saath Ho, Manav Sharma / Vikram Diwan in Choti Sarrdaarni, Sanjay Pathak in Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain and EkamRandhawa in Udaariyaan.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he talked about his first auditions, first salary and much more.

Tell us about your first income?

I used to travel from Mathura to Agra for news-reading and I used to get Rs. 2000 for it.

How was your first fan interaction?

It's a very weird interaction. 10 years ago, I was doing a show, Suvreen Guggal and after that I went back home. So in a bank, I met a junior from my school who took an autograph from me. I was aware that nobody knew me as I had done a very small role. So I asked him why he took my autograph. He said I will keep this safely with me because I know that one day you'll become someone big.

Tell us about your first crush?

It wasn't school but I cannot tell you her name.

Who was your first co-star?

I have medical stuff but I started with Suvreen Guggal. So I remember my first scene was with Smriti Kalra. She's a very good actress and I've learnt a lot from her. She works with nuances and used to scold me too because initially you don't know what you're doing and how you're supposed to work. So I used to read the script, i would only read my dialogues. She would ask me if I've read the whole script properly, did I read what's the heading, etc. Then there was Shiving and were both in the same show. Afterwards I learnt a lot from Mohit Ji, who is doing a star plus show today. He's a very good actor. I learned a lot from him and I used to share a vanity van with him. That was my first experience, to be honest, the way he used to work or his regime and discipline he had for his work, i thought if I get this discipline, maybe I'll become a good actor.

Tell us about your first audition?

Neha used to work in DJs. So I had my first audition with Neha Pandey and she's a very good friend now. She's a sister of my friend. I still remember the look she gave me at that time. DJ's used to be in Malad earlier and the ceiling used to be a little small. So due to my height, I had to bend down a little and walk in. So after my interview I asked them how did it go but they told me to go and ask her (Neha). I asked her about it and just smiled and said it was okay. Even today, I pull her leg.

Who was your first friend in the industry?

As I said earlier, it was Smriti, Shivin, Mohit Ji, even Abhishek is a very good friend of mine. We are still in touch even though we talk less. Everytime I get to talk to them, i feel really good. They have seen me at a time when I was new. Not just work, but I didn't know what to do at all. So these are people who supported me at that time. There are many instances, I mean Mohit treated me like a family, Shivin treated me like a friend, Smriti treated me like a brother, Abhishek treated me like a friend. We always support each other even though we are in different places and we stand for one another in time of need.

