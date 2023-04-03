Exclusive! Udaariyaan actress Twinkle Arora on Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s perfect chemistry, “Everytime I see Sargun ma’am and Ravi sir, I think to myself that ‘Oh my god! This is an ideal couple’”

MUMBAI:Colors TV’s popular show Udaariyaan is filled with some intriguing twists and turns. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

Twinkle Arora, Sonakshi Batra, Hitesh Bharadwaj and Rohit Purohit, among others have been winning the hearts of audiences with their performance.

Talking about Twinkle Arora, the actress has impressed everyone with her performance and the dedication that she is showing towards her character. Fans of the actress cannot stop praising her.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she revealed about the chemistry between Saargum Mehta and Ravi Dubey, admiring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and much more.

Tell us how was your experience meeting Priyanka Chahar Choudhary?

It was a coincidence that we were shooting a marriage sequence outside, at some banquet. We came to know that Priyanka came on set but I couldn’t meet her. Right now she is out for some project with Ankit Gupta. So we’ll surely meet whenever she comes back.

In the list of people that you look up to, is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary there?

I really admire her confidence. It’s a world where you can’t stop what people say and people will say anything. If there are people who love then there are also who will say bad things about you. The confidence that she (Priyanka) carries, that she carried on Udaariyaan, after Udaariyaan, on Bigg Boss, after Bigg Boss, the confidence and the fact that she’s so grounded, I really like it. If there is something to admire and learn, it’s this. I really like her for that.

The show is Udaariyaan is all about love angles, produced by Sargun and Ravi who are known for their sweet and lovely chemistry between them. You ever got to witness this chemistry while shooting for the show?

Everytime I see Sargun ma’am and Ravi sir, I think to myself, “Oh my god! This is an ideal couple”. I admire them a lot. They are cute. Best part about them is that they are growing together and I admire relationships where people grow together. They are friends, they party together but they also work together and for me, the way they work, the intensity they have for work, for being productive, I really like it. They don’t want to stop and they support each other. They both are like pillars for each other. When we party, they enjoy it to the max. When they party they party and when they work, they work. And yes when I see them I feel like “Wow! That’s the goal!”.

