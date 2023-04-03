Exclusive! Udaariyaan actress Twinkle Arora on Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s perfect chemistry, “Everytime I see Sargun ma’am and Ravi sir, I think to myself that ‘Oh my god! This is an ideal couple’”

Twinkle Arora, Sonakshi Batra, Hitesh Bharadwaj and Rohit Purohit, among others have been winning the hearts of audiences with their performance.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 21:01
Exclusive! Udaariyaan actress Twinkle Arora on Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s perfect chemistry, “Everytime I see Sargun ma’am an

MUMBAI:Colors TV’s popular show Udaariyaan is filled with some intriguing twists and turns. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

Twinkle Arora, Sonakshi Batra, Hitesh Bharadwaj and Rohit Purohit, among others have been winning the hearts of audiences with their performance.

Talking about Twinkle Arora, the actress has impressed everyone with her performance and the dedication that she is showing towards her character. Fans of the actress cannot stop praising her.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Udaariyaan: Advait’s big attempt to kill Nehmat; asks his men to burn down his car with her inside

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she revealed about the chemistry between Saargum Mehta and Ravi Dubey, admiring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and much more.

Tell us how was your experience meeting Priyanka Chahar Choudhary?

It was a coincidence that we were shooting a marriage sequence outside, at some banquet. We came to know that Priyanka came on set but I couldn’t meet her. Right now she is out for some project with Ankit Gupta. So we’ll surely meet whenever she comes back.

In the list of people that you look up to, is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary there?

I really admire her confidence. It’s a world where you can’t stop what people say and people will say anything. If there are people who love then there are also who will say bad things about you. The confidence that she (Priyanka) carries, that she carried on Udaariyaan, after Udaariyaan, on Bigg Boss, after Bigg Boss, the confidence and the fact that she’s so grounded, I really like it. If there is something to admire and learn, it’s this. I really like her for that.

The show is Udaariyaan is all about love angles, produced by Sargun and Ravi who are known for their sweet and lovely chemistry between them. You ever got to witness this chemistry while shooting for the show?

Everytime I see Sargun ma’am and Ravi sir, I think to myself, “Oh my god! This is an ideal couple”. I admire them a lot. They are cute. Best part about them is that they are growing together and I admire relationships where people grow together. They are friends, they party together but they also work together and for me, the way they work, the intensity they have for work, for being productive, I really like it. They don’t want to stop and they support each other. They both are like pillars for each other. When we party, they enjoy it to the max. When they party they party and when they work, they work. And yes when I see them I feel like “Wow! That’s the goal!”.

Also read -Twinkle Arora shoots despite 101 fever

Tell us how you feel about the show Udaariyaan, in the comment section?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Colors Udaariyaan Jasmine Fateh Tejo Amrik Angad Karan V Grover Ankit Gupta Isha Malviya Priyanka Chaudhary Naaz Nehmat Ekam Twinkle Arora Sonakshi Batra Hitesh Bharadwaj Harleen Advait Rahul Purohit TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 21:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anushka, Virat offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain
MUMBAI:As star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli paid a visit to a temple in Ujjain, actress Kangana Ranaut couldn'...
Exclusive! Pandya Store: Dhara decides to get rid of Shweta to save Chutki?
MUMBAI :  Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Exclusive! Udaariyaan actress Twinkle Arora on Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s perfect chemistry, “Everytime I see Sargun ma’am and Ravi sir, I think to myself that ‘Oh my god! This is an ideal couple’”
MUMBAI:Colors TV’s popular show Udaariyaan is filled with some intriguing twists and turns. The audience is enthralled...
Sushmita Sen's health, Sanjay Dutt's confirmation in Hera Pheri 3 and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day
MUMBAI :  It’s a Saturday and as it’s a weekend, many of you might have missed some important updates and news from the...
“3 years back I had auditioned for the show and finally got role in the following season” Bhavna Rokade
MUMBAI:Actress Bhavna Rokade has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her acting contribution, she is...
Recent Stories
'A good example': Kangana approves of 'power couple' Virat-Anushka's temple visits
Anushka, Virat offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Latest Video

Related Stories
One more actor takes the Local train; This actress from upcoming show Chashni looked happy in this joy ride
One more actor takes the Local train; This actress from upcoming show Chashni looked happy in this joy ride
Fahmaan Khan's fan made a spectacular art with something unexpected, check it out
Fahmaan Khan's fan made a spectacular art with something unexpected, check it out
Sonal Vengurlekar
Exclusive! Actor Sonal Vengurlekar aka Anjali quits Kundali Bhagya after Shakti Arora, Sanjay Gagnani because of the leap!
Teri Meri Doriyaan
Audience perspective: Teri Meri Doriyaan is starting to become a confused mess!
Paras Kalnawat
Is Paras Kalnawat collaborating with Ramesh Taurani for a project?
Uorfi Javed and Sussanne Khan pose together and latter kisses her, netizens remember the spat the Bigg Boss OTT star had with Kh
Uorfi Javed and Sussanne Khan pose together and latter kisses her, netizens remember the spat the Bigg Boss OTT star had with Khan’s sister Farah